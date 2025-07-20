^

Sports

LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Barrios

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 5:50am
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Barrios

LAS VEGAS, United States — Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set for a high-stakes comeback as he challenges reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

The title bout will unfold at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20, 2025 (Sunday, Manila time).

Follow Philstar.com's blow-by-blow coverage of the fight. (Can’t view the live updates? Click here.)

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

MARIO BARRIOS

PACQUIAO VS BARRIOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team Pacquiao told: Think again

Team Pacquiao told: Think again

By Abac Cordero | 6 hours ago
Mario Barrios’ chief trainer said Team Pacquiao is mistaken by saying the reigning champion from San Antonio in Texas...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vs Barrios: Factors of consequence

Pacquiao vs Barrios: Factors of consequence

By Joaquin Henson | 6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao climbs back into the ring after a four-year layoff in a bid to become the first active International Boxing...
Sports
fbtw
Jones Cup: SGA blasts Bahrain, bags back-to-back titles

Jones Cup: SGA blasts Bahrain, bags back-to-back titles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Strong Group-Philippines smothered Bahrain, 92-68, to complete a back-to-back title feat in the 2025 William Jones Cup Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Eala out for glory-hunting

Eala out for glory-hunting

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala underscored that there is “still a lot for her to achieve,” as she enjoys...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Crossover stake immaculate slates

HD Spikers, Crossover stake immaculate slates

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Cignal aims to stay unbeaten and on top of Pool B as it clashes with dangerous Chery Tiggo today when the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Killer&rsquo;s instinct vs drive to survive

Killer’s instinct vs drive to survive

By Olmin Leyba | 6 hours ago
The basketball gods keep on testing TNT’s character and tenacity as it navigates the road to a rare PBA grand slam...
Sports
fbtw
Pacman: I&rsquo;m back

Pacman: I’m back

By Abac Cordero | 6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s statement during Friday’s official weigh-in must have rang a bell in sportscaster Jim Gray’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gibbons not buying Mayweather rematch

Gibbons not buying Mayweather rematch

By Abac Cordero | 6 hours ago
If Floyd Mayweather Jr. shows up at ringside Saturday at the MGM Grand, it’s not for him to take a closer look at his...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group puts lock on Jones Cup title repeat

Strong Group puts lock on Jones Cup title repeat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
With a game to go, Strong Group-Philippines has achieved its goal of back-to-back William Jones Cup championships.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with