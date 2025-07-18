^

No barbs, just pleasantries in Vegas

Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2025 | 12:00am
No barbs, just pleasantries in Vegas
Mario Barrios.
STAR / File

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios exchanged pleasantries during Wednesday’s final press conference, and almost burst into laughter during their face-off on stage.

There’s no rancor, no bad blood between the two. But things will certainly change when they clash on Saturday at the MGM Grand with the Mexican’s WBC welterweight crown at stake.

The clock is ticking.

“Barrios is a good champion and I respect his team,” said Pacquiao at the main press center of the world’s largest resort hotel (6,872 rooms) and casino (gaming area of 15,800 sqm).

“All I can say is I’m back. I can’t imagine I’m still fighting here,” added Pacquiao, who’s coming off a four-year retirement to figure in his 21st fight in Las Vegas since 2001.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao, who came to the media event in formal attire, is seeking to become the oldest welterweight champion in the history of this brutal sport.

He said he’s ready.

Barrios, 16 years younger and at least three inches taller, arrived way ahead of Pacquiao. The 147-pound champion came in wearing a black cowboy hat and dark clothes, with feathers hanging from his ears.

On the microphone, he declared his readiness to face the Hall of Famer from the Philippines, and chose the nicest words like he was offering a toast for Pacquiao.

“Manny is a very likable person. I can’t think of anything bad to say about him. Definitely one of a kind,” said Barrios, who wasn’t born yet when Pacquiao turned pro in 1994.

Barrios, the favorite in this fight, must be so thankful that Pacquiao chose to fight him – on the sport’s grandest stage – when there were others hoping to get the call.

BARBS

MANNY

PACMAN
