Edu joins Gunma Crane Thunders in Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu will have a new team in the Japan B. League this year.

Edu has signed a contract with the Gunma Crane Thunders for the 2025-2025 B.League season after spending a year with the Nagasaki Velca.

It will be the third team in three seasons for the 25-year-old Edu since turning pro overseas in 2023. His first team was the Toyama Grouses.

Hobbled by multiple injuries since then, Edu came back in style last season and averaged 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for Nagasaki, which finished with a 26-34 slate at 16th place.

This time, he is expected to help big time in Gunma’s another playoff bid after finishing at No. 6 last season with a 39-21 record and made it to the quarterfinals.

With the B. League still in the offseason, Edu is expected to rejoin the Gilas camp for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup set on August 5-17 in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Ray Parks Jr. is staying with the Osaka Evessa after the team missed the playoffs at 13th place last season with a 29-31 slate.

Parks, who just got married this month with Filipina celebrity Zeinab Harake, normed 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his first year with Osaka after three seasons with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

All other Filipino imports under the Asian Quota program in Gilas guard Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), Kiefer Ravena (Yokohama B-Corsairs) and Kiefer Ravena (Kawasaki Brave Thunders) are staying with their respective teams.