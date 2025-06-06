^

Sports

Gorayeb hired by PVL's Strong Group as 'lifetime consultant'

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 9:53am
Gorayeb hired by PVL's Strong Group as 'lifetime consultant'
From left: Frank Lao, Roger Gorayeb and Kiara Cruz
(Strong Group Athletics)

MANILA, Philippines -- When one door closes, another one opens.

Multi-titled volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb, just a week after losing his head-coaching job at Capital1 in the Premier Volleyball League, was tapped as lifetime consultant of all Strong Group Athletics’ school programs.

“I’m just happy there are still people who believe in me,” said Gorayeb, after signing his new contract with SGA chair Frank Lao and volleyball program manager Kiara Cruz.

The recent appointment meant that Gorayeb, one of the most, if not the most, titled coaches in the country today, will help chart the course of the college programs that SGA is financing — University of the Philippines, University of Santo Tomas, College of St. Benilde and Letran.

Gorayeb clarified that despite his new job, he remained a consultant of Capital1 as he has a live contract until February next year and coach of San Sebastian College in the NCAA.

