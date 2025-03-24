^

Sports

Philippine Masters Games body, NCRAA take the floor at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 4:13pm
Philippine Masters Games body, NCRAA take the floor at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — The participation of the Philippine Masters Games Association (PMPGA) in the coming World Masters Games and the 31st season of the National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) make up the two-part session of Tuesday’s (March 25) Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

PMGA President Atty. Alberto Agra talks about the country’s campaign in the 10th edition of the meet governed by the International Masters Games Association. The quadrennial event will be held May 17-30 in Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, NCRAA General Manager Buddy Encarnado will be on hand to promote the opening of the league’s 2025 season set to kick off at the Cuneta Astrodome next month.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m. and is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission. Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

New PSA President Francis Ochoa, sports editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, enjoins members to attend the Forum livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

The session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

PSA FORUM

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Fed up with antics&rsquo;: Chot, Erram clash at TNT sidelines in Game 5 loss

‘Fed up with antics’: Chot, Erram clash at TNT sidelines in Game 5 loss

7 hours ago
The Talk n’ Text Tropang Giga found themselves imploding after going down 2-3 against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-foreign prospects start chasing Philippine basketball dream

Fil-foreign prospects start chasing Philippine basketball dream

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Ten Filipino-foreign prospects stood out among a field of 55 colleagues during last Sunday’s Global Hoops Showcase at...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings pull away late vs Tropang Giga to zoom in on crown

Gin Kings pull away late vs Tropang Giga to zoom in on crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
One win away from glory.
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio gets rare minutes as Gin Kings on cusp of PBA title

Tenorio gets rare minutes as Gin Kings on cusp of PBA title

7 hours ago
To the surprise of many, Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio saw action in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw

Abdons, Siycha-Samson pair top Southwoods Invitational

17 hours ago
Ryan and John Kier Abdon flourished with 88 points at the Masters course to claim the overall gross championship by a commanding five-point margin, while Manuel Siycha and Kenrick Samson matched that dominant victory,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cavs beat Jazz to snap four-game skid; Celtics, Pistons win

Cavs beat Jazz to snap four-game skid; Celtics, Pistons win

8 hours ago
NBA Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak with a balanced scoring performance in a 120-91...
Sports
fbtw
Emotional Eala credits family for rise up WTA ranks

Emotional Eala credits family for rise up WTA ranks

8 hours ago
Alexandra Eala wrote her name in tennis history on Sunday (Monday Manila time) when the 19-year-old Filipina defeated Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams repeat vs Tigresses

Lady Tams repeat vs Tigresses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Far Eastern U reasserted its mastery of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 26-24, to shake up the leaderboard in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw

Sealions, Dolphins secure twice-to-beat edge

17 hours ago
Olivarez College and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas secured twice-to-beat advantages in the semis after finishing 1-2 at the end of the two-phase elims of the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with