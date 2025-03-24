Philippine Masters Games body, NCRAA take the floor at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — The participation of the Philippine Masters Games Association (PMPGA) in the coming World Masters Games and the 31st season of the National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) make up the two-part session of Tuesday’s (March 25) Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

PMGA President Atty. Alberto Agra talks about the country’s campaign in the 10th edition of the meet governed by the International Masters Games Association. The quadrennial event will be held May 17-30 in Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, NCRAA General Manager Buddy Encarnado will be on hand to promote the opening of the league’s 2025 season set to kick off at the Cuneta Astrodome next month.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

New PSA President Francis Ochoa, sports editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, enjoins members to attend the Forum

The session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.