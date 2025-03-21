Nueva Ecija seizes MPBL lead; Basilan, Bataan win

MANILA, Philippines — Nueva Ecija crushed Manila Batang Quiapo, 113-83, on Thursday and cruised to the top spot of the Manny Pacquiao presents 1Xbet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Flaunting the depth and firepower of their roster, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards zoomed to a 31-13 spread and were never threatened en route to their third straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

All but one of 15 Rice Vanguards fielded by Coach Don Dulay managed to score, with Rob Celiz spearheading he assault with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Jammer Jamito contributed 15 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block; Jaycee Marcelino notched 13 points, nine assists and four rebounds; Ryan Paule Costelo 11 points, four assists and three rebounds; and John Byron Villarias 10 points, two rebounds and two assists for Nueva Ecija, the 2022 national champion.

With Celiz at the helm, the Rice Vanguards erected an 84-48 spread late in the third quarter, pulling down Manila to 1-2 despite Richard Albo's 20-point, four-rebound output.

Homegrown Johnrey Chongpico added 11 points to Manila's futile stand, followed by Algin Andaya, Yvan Ludovice and John Derico Lopez with 10 each.

Basilan Viva rallied to force overtime and nipped Valenzuela, 82-80, earlier. The Portmasters halted their slide and tied their victims at 1-2.

Behind 67-60, Basilan poured 10 points and held Valenzuela to just two in the last three minutes and 21 seconds to knot the count at 69.

The Portmasters could have won outright, but veteran Alex Cabagnot missed his second free throw after making the first with 1.9 seconds left, giving Valenzuela a reprieve.

Gab Dagangon made seven points in the extension as Basilan turned back Valenzuela, which leaned on Jan Fomento's 10 points, all from charities.

Jeff Viernes wound up with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Basilan. But Dagangon earned Best Player honors with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Basilan also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Rabeh Al-Hussaini

The Bataan Risers woke up in the third quarter and bested the Cebu Classic, 79-69, in the opener.

Powered by Jeff Santos and Yves Sazon, Bataan poured 28 points in that period, matching its first-half output, to seize control, 56-50, and keep it till the end to tie its victim at 1-2.

Sazon wound up with 12 points and two assists and was chosen Best Player over Santos, who posted 12 points, two rebounds and one steal.

Robbi Darang backed them with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and so did Jamil Gabawan with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Ahead by six after three quarters, the Risers clustered 11 points, six by Darang, greeting the fourth to pull away, 67-50, with 8:06 to go.

Cebu drew 12 points, three rebounds and three assists from Jeco Bancale; 11 points and five rebounds from Dennis Santos; and 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals from homegrown Mark Meneses.

With Bancale firing nine points, Cebu led at the half, 31-28.

Meanwhile, the MPBL returns to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday with games pitting Sarangani against Quezon City at 4 p.m., General Santos City against Pampanga at 6 p.m., and Rizal Xentromall against Batangas City Tanduay at 8 p.m.