TNT warned: Ginebra still strong, deep sans Brownlee

TNT head coach Chot Reyes reacts to a call during Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — With the status of Ginebra import Justin Brownlee still unclear, TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes warned his wards not to let their guards down.

The Tropang Giga, on Wednesday, took a 2-1 series lead in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Gin Kings.

And during the game, Brownlee exited in the third quarter with an apparent right thumb injury.

He would not return, as Ginebra absorbed a close 87-85 defeat.

After the contest, Reyes said that while Brownlee would not return to the game, it took them their “very best” to grab the win.

“Took our very best. We actually talked about it when Justin went out and I told the players this is going to be… we're going to see the best Ginebra here. Even without Justin, we have to be at our best,” he told reporters.

“I just reminded the players how strong and how deep that team is and not to let our guards down even with Brownlee out of the game. I thought the key was when they went on a 3-point lead in the last five or six minutes, we didn't panic and we stayed calm. I think that's the key,” he added.

Despite losing Brownlee, the Gin Kings took a three-point lead at the halfway point of the contest. They also held a slim 82-80 lead with about two minutes remaining, but huge shots by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Rey Nambatac and Glenn Khobuntin put TNT ahead.

Asked if the possible absence of Brownlee will be added motivation for GInebra, Reyes answered in the affirmative.

“Exactly. We don't know [Brownlee’s status.] But even without him, as you saw today, how strong, how tight that team is,” he said.

“Without Justin, somebody else is going to step up. Again, they're going to rely on their defense, their ability to defend us, to generate stops for themselves. This is not over by any means. We have to make sure that we're ready.”

Nambatac led the Tropang Giga, who are also without veteran guard Jayson Castro, on Wednesday with 24 points, while Hollis-Jefferson had 20 markers.

TNT will try to shoot for a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.