^

Sports

TNT warned: Ginebra still strong, deep sans Brownlee

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 6:02pm
TNT warned: Ginebra still strong, deep sans Brownlee
TNT head coach Chot Reyes reacts to a call during Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — With the status of Ginebra import Justin Brownlee still unclear, TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes warned his wards not to let their guards down. 

The Tropang Giga, on Wednesday, took a 2-1 series lead in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Gin Kings. 

And during the game, Brownlee exited in the third quarter with an apparent right thumb injury. 

He would not return, as Ginebra absorbed a close 87-85 defeat. 

After the contest, Reyes said that while Brownlee would not return to the game, it took them their “very best” to grab the win. 

“Took our very best. We actually talked about it when Justin went out and I told the players this is going to be… we're going to see the best Ginebra here. Even without Justin, we have to be at our best,” he told reporters. 

“I just reminded the players how strong and how deep that team is and not to let our guards down even with Brownlee out of the game. I thought the key was when they went on a 3-point lead in the last five or six minutes, we didn't panic and we stayed calm. I think that's the key,” he added. 

Despite losing Brownlee, the Gin Kings took a three-point lead at the halfway point of the contest. They also held a slim 82-80 lead with about two minutes remaining, but huge shots by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Rey Nambatac and Glenn Khobuntin put TNT ahead.

Asked if the possible absence of Brownlee will be added motivation for GInebra, Reyes answered in the affirmative.

“Exactly. We don't know [Brownlee’s status.] But even without him, as you saw today, how strong, how tight that team is,” he said. 

“Without Justin, somebody else is going to step up. Again, they're going to rely on their defense, their ability to defend us, to generate stops for themselves. This is not over by any means. We have to make sure that we're ready.” 

Nambatac led the Tropang Giga, who are also without veteran guard Jayson Castro, on Wednesday with 24 points, while Hollis-Jefferson had 20 markers.

TNT will try to shoot for a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. 

BASKETBALL

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
There’s no way to go but up for Philippine futsal as the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues rev up...
Sports
fbtw
Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Old rivals Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Chot Reyes of TNT are pitted yet again in a chess match in the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Two-time Paris Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be feted with the first-ever Outstanding Sports Hero trophy,...
Sports
fbtw
Solomon spared of sanction

Solomon spared of sanction

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
National U spiker Alyssa Solomon has remained eligible to play in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga took the upper hand in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after squeaking past Barangay Ginebra,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
As a student, Jon Arvin Tenoria, known to most Filipino gamers as “Fuego Gaming”, would find himself sleeping...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

3 hours ago
Thirty-four referees — including eight international referees — are undergoing a five-day refresher course as...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Brownlee doubtful for Gin Kings in Game 4

Cone says Brownlee doubtful for Gin Kings in Game 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Justin Brownlee is “doubtful” to play for Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

By Abac Cordero | 3 hours ago
Maxine Esteban, the Filipina fencer who now represents Ivory Coast in the international arena, has no plans of slowing down...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with