Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Golden Spikers; Bulldogs win

Ateneo's Ken Batas (5) soars over the UST Golden Spikers during their matchup Sunday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo continues to have the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers’ number.

The Blue Eagles snapped UST’s four-game winning streak in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament by way of a four-set, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 victory Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This is Ateneo’s third straight win over the Espana-based squad dating to last season, as they also spoiled the return to the lineup of Josh Ybanez, who missed the last couple of weeks due to an ankle injury.

Kennedy Batas powered Ateneo with 21 points, while Amil Pacinio Jr had 17.

After evading a sweep in the third set, UST growled in the fourth set as they were able to keep in step with the Blue Eagles.

With the fourth set tied at 15-all, the Blue Eagles broke away with a crucial 5-0 run, capitalizing on three attack errors from JJ Macam and Gboy de Vega, along with two quick hits from Jian Salarzon, to establish a 20-15 cushion.

The set was tied at 15-all, but the Golden Spikers’ erratic play continued as three attack errors from JJ Macam and Gboy de Vega, as well as two quick hits by Jian Salarzon, gave the Blue Eagles a 20-15 lead.

Rookie opposite hitter Al-Bukharie Sali attempted to keep UST afloat, but finishing touches by Pacinio and Batas, as well as an attack error by Jay Rack de la Nocho, iced the game for Ateneo.

UST is now holding a 4-2 win-loss record, dropping to solo third. Ateneo, on the other hand, rose to 3-2, tied with the La Salle Green Spikers.

“Lahat ng makakalaban namin moving forward is top team. Lahat ng teams sa UAAP, lahat yan malalakas at pangchampion. Ganon dapat namin sila pinaghahandaan every game, kahit sino at kahit ano rank, kahit maglalaro pa sa worlds, dapat iisa lang yung mindset namin na top-caliber yung kalaban namin para hindi kami maging complacent,” Ateneo head coach Vince Mangulabnan said.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanila, pag nanalo kami, hindi dahil sa aming coaches ‘yon, dahil sa kanila kasi nga nagtiwala lang sila kung ano game plan namin. It’s all guidance lang talaga with the way we practice and magaral, it’s all guide kasi yung inaral namin, nagbunga,” Mangulabnan added.

Salarzon tallied 12 points on 11 attacks and one block with eight excellent receptions and two six excellent digs, while setter Lorenzo Gutierrez tossed 20 excellent sets.

Macam led UST with 14 points while de la Noche had 12.

Ybanez, who went in the game in the second set, was scoreless but had four receptions and three digs.

The Golden Spikers committed 35 errors compared to 24 for the Katipunan-based squad. The latter also had more attack points with 57 compared to the former’s 49.

UST will take on the National University Bulldogs next Sunday, while Ateneo will try to keep things going against La Salle on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NU also won in four sets against University of the Philippines, 25-12, 25-15, 15-25, 25-22.

Buds Buddin flexed his muscles with 22 points on 17 attacks, three service aces and two blocks. Leo Aringo Jr. added 16, while Leo Ordiales had 14.

Olayemi Raheem spearheaded the Fighting Maroons with 16 points, while Tommy Castrodes had 13.

NU will take on Adamson on Wednesday, while UP will likewise battle the Soaring Falcons next Sunday.