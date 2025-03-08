^

Pagdanganan wavers with 76; Takeda takes control with 3rd 69

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 8, 2025 | 5:49pm
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club on June 20, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan struggled to find her rhythm in the pivotal third round of the $2.5-million Blue Bay LPGA, stumbling to a four-over 76 that dropped her to joint 63rd at the Jian Lake Blue Bay course in Hainan, China on Saturday.

Coming off a late surge in the second round where she birdied three of the last five holes to salvage a 74 and make the cut, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker couldn’t sustain her momentum. She carded three bogeys and a costly double bogey against a lone birdie, slipping to a 222 total,  now 17 shots off new leader Rio Takeda of Japan.

Pagdanganan struggled with her long game, hitting only seven of 14 fairways despite a 281-yard driving average. Her approach shots were also off, missing nine greens in regulation, though she managed to keep her putting steady with just 29 putts.

Still, the damage was done, and she now sits just four strokes ahead of the last-placed player among the 74 survivors – Lauren Hartlage of the US, who carded an 81 for a 226 total.

While Pagdanganan faltered, Takeda soared. The Japanese navigated the course with poise, firing a third straight three-under 69 to post a 207 total, seizing a two-shot lead heading into the final round.

Takeda’s round was not without its hiccups – she stumbled with back-to-back bogeys from No. 12 but rallied with clutch birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 to stay in control.

Chasing her are Gigi Stoll, Auston Kim and Cassie Porter, who turned in rounds of 68, 70 and 72, respectively, for a share of second at 209.

Meanwhile, Minjee Lee and Jeeno Thitikul matched 68s, while Mao Saigo and Ayaka Furue carded 70s, all staying within striking distance with identical 210 totals.

Pagdanganan will need a strong finish to climb the leaderboard and salvage a decent result. But with Takeda showing no signs of slowing down, the final round promises to be a fierce battle for the championship – and the Filipina will need every ounce of grit to stage a fightback.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
