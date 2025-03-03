^

Darbin drops 39 points as CEU gets payback vs Olivarez in UCAL cagefest

Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 6:19pm
CEU’s Dylan Darbin orchestrates the offense.
(UCAL)

MANILA, Philippines — Dylan Darbin rediscovered his touch in time for a big push as reigning champion Centro Escolar University got back at Olivarez College after two overtimes, 98-92, at the start of the second round of elims in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Monday, March 3, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Hardly a factor in the team’s previous wins, the 6-foot guard put on a shooting clinic, scattering 39 points, including the team’s last four points at the free throw area to avenge their 86-76 defeat to the Sealions in the first elimination round.

He got ample support from Israel Friday, who produced 20 points and 33 rebounds, while CJ Singson added 14 points for the three-peat seeking CEU.

Meanwhile, Manila Central University reaffirmed its mastery over Philippine Women’s University,  92-63, to improve its mark to 7-3 for solo second.

Deo Laconsay came off the bench to lead four MCU players in double figures with 17 points.

A big letdown for the Sealions was the usually high-scoring Hakim Njiasse. The foreign-student athlete was held to just 3 points and 10 boards.

The Scorpions, who finished the elims at No. 7 with a dismal 4-5 mark, could have won the match right in the first overtime but Darbin missed his second free throw with still 18 ticks left with the score tied at 83-all.

To the chagrin of their supporters, the top-seeded Sealions (8-1), bungled not only one but two potential game-winning baskets, sending their enthralling match to another extra 5-minute extension where Darbin redeemed himself.

It was the league’s first match that ended in double overtime.

The Sealions immediately rushed to an 88-83 lead but Darbin, who also had 9 rebounds and seven assists, opened their scoring with a 3-point shot before Renly Lanz Bayquin completed a three-point play to control the tempo of the game.

The Scorpions, however, need to hurdle their remaining three games if they are to make in to the semis of the event that also has the backing of Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.

