New local golf show tees off Sunday, brings the sport closer to fans

MANILA, Philippines -- Golf is enjoying a remarkable surge in popularity in the Philippines, with more Filipinos taking up the sport, driving ranges drawing enthusiastic crowds week after week and a growing number of newcomers discovering the challenge, excitement and pleasures of life on the fairways.

Now, there's a new show ready to bring them even closer to the game.

"That Golf Show", a comprehensive all-access pass to the fascinating and ever-expanding world of golf, makes its television debut on Sunday, November 1, promising an exciting mix of news, tournament action, personalities, equipment and everything else that makes the sport tick.

Airing on Bilyonaryo News Channel at 10:30 a.m., the program aims to be a must-watch for die-hard golf enthusiasts, weekend players, aspiring young golfers and even those just beginning to discover the sport.

From the biggest tournaments on the men's professional circuit to the exciting competitions in women's and junior golf, That Golf Show will take viewers right into the heart of the action. It will also cover the latest developments in golf courses, the newest must-have equipment and innovations and the personalities, stories and events shaping the game both in the Philippines and around the world.

Whether it's following the exploits of the world's leading professionals, keeping tabs on the country's rising golf talents, finding out what's new in golf equipment or simply learning more about a sport that continues to attract an increasingly diverse following, the show promises something for everyone.

Its arrival comes at an opportune time. Since the pandemic, golf has gained considerable traction among Filipinos, with driving ranges and golf facilities enjoying sustained interest and attracting players of all ages and skill levels. For many, it has become more than just a sport – a welcome outdoor pursuit, a fitness activity, a social outlet and an opportunity to build lasting friendships.

For longtime golfers, That Golf Show offers another avenue to stay connected with the sport they love. For beginners and those still contemplating taking up the game, it offers a window into golf's many attractions and an accessible way to get acquainted with its personalities, competitions, equipment and culture.

The pilot episode will put the spotlight on the Philippine Golf Tour's South Pacific Classic, held at the South Pacific Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Viewers can relive the highlights of the four-day men's competition and the three-day women's championship, with both divisions producing thrilling finishes that made for an exciting showcase of Philippine professional golf.

The program will bring viewers the key moments, decisive shots and dramatic turns that shaped the tournament, offering a closer look at the players and performances that made the Davao stop memorable.

Following its premiere, That Golf Show will have replay telecasts on Mondays at 5 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

The program will also be available through the Tiebreaker Times Facebook page and YouTube channel, giving golf fans additional opportunities to catch the action.

With its wide-ranging coverage and appeal to both seasoned players and newcomers, That Golf Show is poised to become a fresh and welcome addition to Philippine golf programming – bringing the game, its people and its many stories closer to an audience that continues to grow.