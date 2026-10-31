^

Sports

New local golf show tees off Sunday, brings the sport closer to fans

Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 2:54pm
New local golf show tees off Sunday, brings the sport closer to fans

MANILA, Philippines -- Golf is enjoying a remarkable surge in popularity in the Philippines, with more Filipinos taking up the sport, driving ranges drawing enthusiastic crowds week after week and a growing number of newcomers discovering the challenge, excitement and pleasures of life on the fairways.

Now, there's a new show ready to bring them even closer to the game.

"That Golf Show", a comprehensive all-access pass to the fascinating and ever-expanding world of golf, makes its television debut on Sunday, November 1, promising an exciting mix of news, tournament action, personalities, equipment and everything else that makes the sport tick.

Airing on Bilyonaryo News Channel at 10:30 a.m., the program aims to be a must-watch for die-hard golf enthusiasts, weekend players, aspiring young golfers and even those just beginning to discover the sport.

From the biggest tournaments on the men's professional circuit to the exciting competitions in women's and junior golf, That Golf Show will take viewers right into the heart of the action. It will also cover the latest developments in golf courses, the newest must-have equipment and innovations and the personalities, stories and events shaping the game both in the Philippines and around the world.

Whether it's following the exploits of the world's leading professionals, keeping tabs on the country's rising golf talents, finding out what's new in golf equipment or simply learning more about a sport that continues to attract an increasingly diverse following, the show promises something for everyone.

Its arrival comes at an opportune time. Since the pandemic, golf has gained considerable traction among Filipinos, with driving ranges and golf facilities enjoying sustained interest and attracting players of all ages and skill levels. For many, it has become more than just a sport – a welcome outdoor pursuit, a fitness activity, a social outlet and an opportunity to build lasting friendships.

For longtime golfers, That Golf Show offers another avenue to stay connected with the sport they love. For beginners and those still contemplating taking up the game, it offers a window into golf's many attractions and an accessible way to get acquainted with its personalities, competitions, equipment and culture.

The pilot episode will put the spotlight on the Philippine Golf Tour's South Pacific Classic, held at the South Pacific Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Viewers can relive the highlights of the four-day men's competition and the three-day women's championship, with both divisions producing thrilling finishes that made for an exciting showcase of Philippine professional golf.

The program will bring viewers the key moments, decisive shots and dramatic turns that shaped the tournament, offering a closer look at the players and performances that made the Davao stop memorable.

Following its premiere, That Golf Show will have replay telecasts on Mondays at 5 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

The program will also be available through the Tiebreaker Times Facebook page and YouTube channel, giving golf fans additional opportunities to catch the action.

With its wide-ranging coverage and appeal to both seasoned players and newcomers, That Golf Show is poised to become a fresh and welcome addition to Philippine golf programming – bringing the game, its people and its many stories closer to an audience that continues to grow.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shnaider reasserts mastery over Eala in Toray Pan Pacific Open

Shnaider reasserts mastery over Eala in Toray Pan Pacific Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Deja vu for Alex Eala. 
Sports
fbtw
Eala yields to Shnaider a second time around

Eala yields to Shnaider a second time around

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala fell prey to Diana Shnaider of Russia for the second time around, surrendering a tough 6-2, 6-7 (5), 4-6 meltdown...
Sports
fbtw

Shnaider reasserts mastery over Eala in Toray Pan Pacific Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Deja vu for Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Trail Blazers lose guard Morant for four weeks

NBA: Trail Blazers lose guard Morant for four weeks

6 hours ago
Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant will miss the next four weeks of the NBA season due to a left hamstring injury, the...
Sports
fbtw
Manas runner-up in WC 10-Ball

Manas runner-up in WC 10-Ball

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
At seven years old in dark-lit pool halls in Antipolo, AJ Manas took up billiards and dreamt of becoming Efren “Bata”...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
James, Maxey fuel 76ers over Knicks in NBA Cup thriller

James, Maxey fuel 76ers over Knicks in NBA Cup thriller

3 hours ago
LeBron James scored 20 points including a late tip-in to help seal the Philadelphia 76ers' 98-93 victory over the NBA...
Sports
fbtw
OKC's Holmgren to miss at least eight weeks as Thunder injury woes deepen

OKC's Holmgren to miss at least eight weeks as Thunder injury woes deepen

6 hours ago
Oklahoma City big man Chet Holmgren will miss eight to 10 weeks with a knee tendon tear, the NBA team said Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings one win away

Gin Kings one win away

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Strike back for San Miguel Beer? No, make it a second strike for Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
Cloud 9 aces vs world&rsquo;s best

Cloud 9 aces vs world’s best

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
 No promise, no expectation – just all heart.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with