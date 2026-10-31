Bulldogs keep struggling Tigers at bay

MANILA, Philippines -- National University hustled its way to a huge win over University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 75-71, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs bounced back from a narrow loss against Ateneo in their last game, while sending the Tigers to their third straight defeat.

Mo Diassana flexed his muscles inside with 16 points and 19 rebounds, while swatting one shot. PJ Palacielo added 14 markers and six boards, while Kenshin Padrones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

After losing a double-digit lead in the first half, NU trailed by five, 57-62, early on in the fourth quarter after an 8-0 run by UST capped by a Kristian Porter layup.

But a 10-0 run by the Bulldogs, capped by a deuce by Paul Francisco, pushed them ahead, 67-62, with 4:53 left.

A pair of free throws by Collins Akowe made it a three-point game, 64-67, but Reinhard Jumamoy and Palacielo kept the pressure on for NU.

After a dunk by Diassana gave the Bulldogs a 73-66 advantage with 42 seconds to go, UST inched closer with a triple by Landyn Jumawan and a pair of freebies by Amiel Acido, 71-73, with seven ticks to go.

On the other end, Palacielo was fouled. He made the first but missed the second, but NU was able to carom the rebound anew.

Palacielo was then sent to the line once again, and split his pair from the charity stripe to ice the game.

Tebol Garcia added 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in the win. Jumamoy and Vince Reyes had six markers each for NU, which outrebounded UST 59-29.

Acido paced UST with 13 points and five rebounds. Llemit added 12 markers, four dimes and three boards. Akowe and Andrew Chio tallied 11 points each. The former was kept to a 2-of-7 shooting from the field and had just five rebounds. The latter made three of his five tries from deep.

The Bulldogs rose to 7-3 in the standings, while UST slipped to 4-6.