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One Taguig FC enters strategic deal with Indonesian cheesemaker

Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 12:54pm
One Taguig FC enters strategic deal with Indonesian cheesemaker

MANILA, Philippines -- One Taguig Football Club is collaborating with artisanal cheesemaker GIOIA Cheese Indonesia in a one-season strategic alliance to promote excellence and community engagement.

"This alliance perfectly aligns with our vision for the club's commercial and operational growth. We are thrilled to partner with GIOIA Cheese Indonesia, a brand that shares our dedication to quality and community," One Taguig FC Chairman Esti Puji Lestari said.

"Together, we look forward to building a strong presence both on and off the pitch over the coming season," he added.

This partnership between a professional football club and an artisanal food brand will see them jointly carry out promotional efforts, commercial development, and enhance both matchday and fan experience.

"We proudly support the team because we deeply believe in the story they are trying to print in the world of football and sport. It is a story about life and joy — which perfectly captures the very essence of 'Gioia'," Ilios Maggi Andreadakis, owner of GIOIA Cheese Indonesia, said.

One Taguig FC is known for its social, sporting, commercial and professional nature. Based in Taguig City, the club was established to compete at the highest levels of Philippine football, including the top-flight Philippines Football League.

But beyond its professional ambitions, the club is deeply committed to community development, driving sports-centric initiatives, and building strong commercial partnerships that elevate the local sporting landscape.

GIOIA Cheese Indonesia is an artisanal cheesemaker dedicated to producing premium, handmade fresh cheese locally in Bali.

Inspired by traditional Italian cheesemaking techniques, GIOIA crafts its distinctive product range right in Indonesia, utilizing high-quality fresh milk sourced directly from Java. (Contributed story)

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