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Hopkins steals show, enters quarterfinals of World Surf League Siargao tilt

Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 5:16pm
Hopkins steals show, enters quarterfinals of World Surf League Siargao tilt
Yolanda Hopkins
(WSL)

SIARGAO, Philippines — World No. 14 Yolanda Hopkins pulled off a major reversal, knocking out World No. 3 Gabriela Bryan to advance to the quarterfinals of the inaugural World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour Philippines Pro at the iconic Cloud 9 reef break here Saturday.

Hopkins came through in Heat 2 of the women's competition, posting a combined score of 10.10 from waves worth 5.27 and 4.83 to eliminate the highly ranked American and arrange a quarterfinal showdown with World No. 6 Caitlin Simmers in the event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), with the support of Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga and Vice Mayor Romina Sajulga.

Bryan, finished ninth with a total of 7.00, combining scores of 4.00 and 3.00 to collect 2,000 championship points.

The competition unfolded under four- to six-foot waves, giving the world's best surfers challenging conditions to display their skills, while calm winds helped maintain a steady lineup.

Also making her way into the quarterfinals was Simmers, who dominated fellow American and World No. 11 Caroline Marks in their opening-round encounter.

Simmers posted an impressive 15.17 on a 9.00 and a 6.17.

Marks could only managed 9.00 from waves scoring 5.50 and 3.50 and likewise settled for ninth place with 2,000 championship points.

Beyond her impressive performance, Simmers expressed her admiration for Cloud 9, describing the famed Siargao break as one of her favorite surfing destinations because of the technical challenges and opportunities it offers.

“Honestly, I keep telling people it's one of my favorite waves on the planet because it's just really tight, and you kind of have to do some exciting things in the spaces you get. It's pretty hard to just do your stock-standard couple of turns on it,” said Simmers.

The American explained that Cloud 9 demands creativity and precise timing, as its changing sections can force surfers to adjust their approach while looking for opportunities to execute difficult maneuvers.

She also singled out the wave's end section as a promising spot for aerial moves, expressing hope that the world's top female surfers would take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their skills.

“I think I'm just hoping all the girls do airs because these are the best surfers in the world, best women in the world. And I know every single one of them can do an air on that end section. It's just a matter of timing, really,” she said.

Simmers believes the challenging but rewarding nature of Cloud 9 could produce spectacular performances as the competition progresses, particularly with the world's best women surfers battling for a place in the next round.

The event is also supported by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and NEA/SIARELCO. (Pool story)

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