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Content creator MK raves about Philippines' basketball passion

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 4:28pm
Content creator MK raves about Philippines' basketball passion
Matt Kiatipis
(SportsPlus)

MANILA, Philippines -- Simply electric. 

Following his visit to the Philippines, basketball content creator Matt Kiatipis reveled on the environment the country showcased during his stay here.

Kiatipis, also known as MK, had several one-on-one games with local players in the country. 

“Every place is electric is nowadays, but I was very surprised by Asia. We have been to Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and now the Philippines, all of them. Asia is just so passionate about basketball. They love it,” said Kiatipis, who has more than 9 million followers on social media.

“I was not expecting this many people to show up, this many people to be excited, this culture to be so deep; it is an amazing surprise. So much passion and so much skill,” he continued.

Hundreds of people watched MK’s matches, which showcased the content creator’s brash on-court personality and aggressive style. 

“The Philippines, they love basketball, and I love basketball, but I got to love it as much as them.”

Joe Gomez de Liaño, who faced MK, said that such initiatives “offer an opportunity to bring basketball enthusiasts together and build stronger connections within the local basketball community.”

“It was very nice putting the community together; it is good for the crowd they loved watching it. SportsPlus, keep continuing to grow and have more events. You guys are doing well, and for MK, keep up your vlogging. It is a hit everywhere in the world,” said Gomez de Liaño.

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