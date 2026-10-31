Dumdumaya moves to 13th, keeps Top 10 bid alive in Asia-Pacific tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Jaden Dumdumaya rebounded from a late stumble with a birdie on the last hole to salvage an even-par 71, climbing to solo 13th after three rounds of the Asia-Pacific Golf Championship at the Te Arai Links South Course in New Zealand on Saturday.

Still a long way off the lead, the Filipino-American World No. 67 nevertheless kept his Top 10 bid alive, moving within two strokes of the coveted mark with one round remaining in one of the world’s premier amateur championships.

After opening with back-to-back 73s at the demanding par-71 layout, Dumdumaya appeared headed for a strong round when he recovered from an early bogey with a birdie, then strung together four pars on the back nine before catching fire with back-to-back birdies from No. 14.

But just as he seemed to have gained control of his round, the young Filipino stumbled with a double bogey on the 16th, followed by another bogey on the next hole, wiping out the gains from his late charge.

He regained his composure on the par-5 No. 18, however, hitting back with a birdie to close with matching 36s and salvage a 71.

The three-day 217 total lifted Dumdumaya five places to 13th, just two strokes outside the Top 10.

The other Filipino survivor, Shinichi Suzuki, failed to make significant headway, carding a 76 to slip into a share of 52nd at 231. Still, it marked his best round of the tournament after 78 and 77.

At the top, New Zealand’s Zach Swanwick seized control with a closing flourish, birdieing three of the last six holes to fire a 67 and move past erstwhile leader Fifa Laopakdee with a seven-under 206 aggregate.

Swanwick’s charge capped a steady recovery from an opening 72, as he followed up with a 67 in the second round before matching that four-under output in Saturday’s crucial third round.

The victory carries added significance, with the champion earning an invitation to next year’s Masters and The Open.

Laopakdee, who launched his title-retention bid with a near-flawless 63 on Thursday, continued to surrender ground after barely holding on with a 72 in the second round. He carded a 73 on Saturday to slip to second at 208, two shots behind Swanwick.

Cooper Moore, another New Zealand standout, matched par 71 to catch Laopakdee at six-under 208, setting up a potential all-local battle for the title.

Japan’s Kaito Sato fired a 70 to move into fourth at 210.