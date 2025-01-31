^

Sports

Quiban right in the International Series mix with eagle-spiked 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 12:07pm
Quiban right in the International Series mix with eagle-spiked 70
Justin Quiban
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Fueled by a spectacular pitch-in eagle on No. 6, Justin Quiban carded a two-under-par 70 to put himself firmly in contention at the International Series India at the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon on Thursday.

Against a star-studded field featuring world-class players, including world No. 12 Bryson DeChambeau, Quiban showed resilience on the par-72 layout, rolling in five birdies to offset an equal number of bogeys.

His last mishap on No. 17 prevented him from joining Aaron Wilkin from Australia at third place, just behind clubhouse leaders Eugenio Chacarra of Spain and Japanese Kazuki Higa.

Chacarra delivered an impressive performance, posting an eagle and a string of seven pars on his way to a 30-38 card for a 68. Higa also posted a four-under round, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 18th, though the Japanese golfer still had three holes left to play at press time.

The duo stood a stroke ahead of Wilkin, who actually had the best chance to snatch the lead with a solid three-under card after 12 holes.

The big-driving DeChambeau also shot an eagle on the long par-8 hole and carded four birdies. However, an equal number of bogeys dropped him into Quiban’s group with two holes remaining.

Quiban’s sharp putting played a crucial role in keeping him in the mix at the $2 million championship, a key stop on the Asian Tour and a pathway to the lucrative LIV Golf League. The Filipino standout needed just 26 putts after hitting 10 fairways and 12 greens, showcasing a well-rounded performance.

Starting strong with a birdie on the first hole, Quiban encountered early setbacks with bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 before bouncing back in style with a brilliant eagle-2 on the sixth.

The three-time Philippine Golf Tour winner, who previously competed in the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in 2021, navigated an up-and-down round, adding four more birdies against four bogeys the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Miguel Tabuena struggled, stumbling to an 83 just a week after finishing tied for fifth in the Philippine Open. The rough start puts him in danger of missing the cut heading into the next round.

With top-tier competition and a challenging course layout, Quiban’s solid start puts him in a promising position to contend for the title in the coming rounds.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone rues Sotto&rsquo;s absence

Cone rues Sotto’s absence

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
As crushing the absence of ACL-hit Kai Sotto is, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to when the Nationals...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas aims for &lsquo;best of the best&rsquo;

Vargas aims for ‘best of the best’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PBA/ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas is hoping for “the best of the best” in pro basketball and amateur boxing, the...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio keen on achieving Olympic golden dream

Petecio keen on achieving Olympic golden dream

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Two-time boxing Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio recently stressed she isn’t hanging up her boxing gloves and giving...
Sports
fbtw
NBA mulls 10-minute quarters

NBA mulls 10-minute quarters

12 hours ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver raised the possibility that the US basketball league could someday switch from 12-minute to 10-minute...
Sports
fbtw
EJ nails silver in Germany

EJ nails silver in Germany

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Back in full strength after nursing a bad back, Olympian and Asian pole-vault record-holder EJ Obiena captured a silver medal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Do or die for Hotshots

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Magnolia is in a must-win situation against Meralco at the PhilSports Arena tonight to stay alive for a shot at a playoff spot.
Sports
fbtw
UE sweeps Umingan in PNVF U21 men's volleyball tourney

UE sweeps Umingan in PNVF U21 men's volleyball tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The University of the East Red Warriors secured back-to-back wins in the PNVF Under-21 Championship national men’s division...
Sports
fbtw
Thunderbelles stun Crossovers

Thunderbelles stun Crossovers

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
ZUS Coffee continued to impress as it shocked Chery Tiggo, 25-22, 25-22 23-25, 25-20, on Thursday to stay in the middle of...
Sports
fbtw
Quarterfinals-bound Ginebra takes chance to rest core players in last game of elims

Quarterfinals-bound Ginebra takes chance to rest core players in last game of elims

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Wondering why Ginebra head coach Tim Cone sat his main guns in major minutes during their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with