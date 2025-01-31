SGA clobbers Sharjah SC to enter semis in Dubai

Dave Ildefonso in action in the Strong Group Athletics' practice.

MANILA, Philippines — On to the next one.

Strong Group Athletics (SGA) barged into the semifinals of the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship after blasting Sharjah SC by 37 points, 100-63, early Friday morning (Manila time).

DeMarcus Cousins powered the Philippine-based squad with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Chris McCullough chipped in 20 markers and six boards.

SGA trailed behind by six, 9-3, early on in the game after a jumper by Nicholas West.

But then, a 25-3 run capped by a layup by Dave Ildefonso turned things around, pushing the lead to 16, 28-12.

Al Sharjah, though, stormed back and cut the lead to seven, 34-41, in the second quarter.

However, at the turn of the half, SGA turned things up a notch, turning a 49-37 lead to a 65-43 advantage following a backbreaking 16-6 run capped by a fadeaway by McCullough.

With that, the Filipinos breezed through the finish line, with the 37-point spread at the end of the game the biggest lead they had.

Ildefonso and Mikey Williams added 11 points apiece for SGA. Malachi Richardson and Jason Brickman produced nine and eight points, respectively.

West carried the load for Al Sharjah Club with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Dequan Jones chipped 18 markers, six boards and two dimes.

The semifinal round of the tourney will start on Saturday.