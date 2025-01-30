Thunderbelles stun Crossovers

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Capital1 vs Akari

6:30 p.m. - Cignal vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — ZUS Coffee continued to impress as it shocked Chery Tiggo, 25-22, 25-22 23-25, 25-20, on Thursday to stay in the middle of the pack and in striking distance with the big guns in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Skipper Cloanne Mondonedo presided over the attack as she dished out 17 excellent sets while chipping in three hits as the Thunderbelles claimed their second win a row and fourth overall against the same number of losses.

“Makakatulong talaga sa amin ito, lalo na sa remaining big games namin,” said last year’s NCAA Most Valuable Player and best setter.

Battle-scarred Jovelyn Gonzaga, for her part, led by example and unloaded a match-high 20 points including the match-sealing kill in the fourth set.

ZUS, mentored by Jerry Yee, could have wrapped it all up after leading in the third set.

But its attack went sour while Chery Tiggo’s offense went humming in turning the tables around and forcing another set.

In the end, the Thunderbelles were just not to be denied.

The Crossovers succumbed to a 5-4 card.