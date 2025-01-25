Olivarez edges Arcilla to cop National Open Tennis crown

Jed Olivarez (center) holds the replica of the P100,000 prize he earned after clinching the Governor’s Cup National Open title in Iloilo. With him are Philta Board of Trustee for Region 6, Joile Mondragon (left) and Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Dennis Ventilacion.

MANILA, Philippines -- Eric Jed Olivarez delivered a stellar performance to continue his pursuit of tennis glory, overpowering seasoned veteran Johnny Arcilla, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the Governor’s Cup National Open Tennis Championship crown at the Iloilo Sports Complex last Friday.

The 26-year-old Olivarez showcased his youthful energy, growing experience and hunger for victory, decisively outclassing Arcilla – a veteran Davis Cupper and many-time PCA Open champion – through a diverse repertoire of shots, particularly his dominant baseline game.

The victory, worth P100,000, followed Olivarez’s 6-3, 3-2 (ret.) win at the National Open in Parañaque, where Arcilla, 44, was forced to retire due to dizziness caused by exhaustion.

In their latest face-off in the event held in conjunction with the Kasadyaan and Dinagyang Festival celebrations and sponsored by Gov. Arthur Defensor, Jr., Olivarez demonstrated composure and readiness to confront any challenge thrown by the experienced Arcilla.

Olivarez’s commanding accuracy and consistency on the court underscored his readiness to add another championship title to his resume, further cementing his position as the country’s top player.

The final match began with both players trading serves in the first six games. Olivarez then clawed back from a 0-30 deficit, sweeping the next four points to secure a break and a 4-3 lead. A love service game followed, and Olivarez broke Arcilla’s serve again in the 10th game to claim the opening set.

In the second set, Olivarez maintained his momentum, holding serve and breaking Arcilla in extended rallies for a crucial early lead. He surged ahead 3-0 with another love service game and maintained firm control throughout the set.

Despite a spirited challenge by Arcilla in the ninth game, Olivarez displayed resilience, saving break points and sealing the match with poise.

Arcilla, however, foiled Olivarez’s sweep bid. He teamed up with Ronard Joven to defeat Olivarez and Vicente Anasta in a thrilling 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 match in the men’s doubles final.