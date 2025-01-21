Cool Smashers eclipse Solar Spikers for fifth straight win

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline took the shine out of Capital1 with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 win in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The victory extended the Cool Smashers’ winning streak to five matches in another triumph that further showcased their depth, firepower and championship pedigree. They moved to solo second with 14 points, just a point behind the Petro Gazz Angels (5-1, 15 points).

Unlike their grueling five-set victory against the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles last December, the Cool Smashers made quick work of the Solar Spikers, needing only three sets and 87 minutes to dispatch their opponents.

Creamline’s dominance was further amplified by the return of former Most Valuable Player Tots Carlos, who contributed 10 points while providing much-needed stability during her two-set stint.

With a full roster at her disposal, setter Kyle Negrito embraced what she called a "good problem" with enthusiasm, expressing her excitement in Filipino: "It's a happy challenge. As a setter, masarap sa pakiramdam na kahit kanino mo ibigay ang bola, alam mong gusto nilang umiskor (it's such a great feeling knowing that no matter who you give the ball to, they're eager and ready to score).

Negrito went to finish with 14 excellent sets and one ace to clinch the game’s top honors.

Jema Galanza delivered an impressive 12-point performance, while Bea de Leon contributed eight points, highlighted by three key kill blocks. Michele Gumabao added six points to the tally, with Lorie Bernardo chipping in five markers, also showcasing her defensive prowess with three blocks.

Despite early challenges in the second set and a minor struggle late in the third, the defending champions displayed poise and control, proving why they are one of the most formidable teams in the league organized by Sports Vision.

After trailing 6-8 in the second set’s first technical timeout, the Cool Smashers regrouped and surged ahead, taking the lead at 15-14 and never looking back. Their offense fired on all cylinders, with Pangs Panaga delivering back-to-back points to bring them to set point.

The opening set ended on a Capital1 miscue, with new acquisition Trisha Genesis committing an attack error that handed Creamline a 1-0 lead.

Genesis spearheaded the offense for Capital1 with 10 points, while Jorelle Singh and Rovena Instrella chipped in seven and six markers, respectively. However, their efforts fell short against the dominant Cool Smashers.

Creamline showcased its superiority across all facets of the game, leading in attacks (41-34), blocks (8-2), and service aces (6-3). Although the Cool Smashers committed 17 unforced errors, only three fewer than the Solar Spikers' 20, Capital1 struggled to counter Creamline’s relentless firepower and well-rounded performance.

Capital1 showed flashes of brilliance, particularly in the second set, where the Solar Spikers kept the game close with moments of hustle and solid defense. Long rallies towards the tail end of the set showcased their determination, highlighted by a crafty Jennifer Macatuno drop ball and a double contact violation forced by their relentless effort.

However, Creamline’s superior firepower and consistency proved too much. Gumabao sealed the second frame with a thunderous power hit, putting Creamline comfortably ahead.

One of the Cool Smashers' key advantages was their depth, a luxury not shared by many teams. Head coach Sherwin Meneses maximized his bench, testing new combinations and rotations.

Bernardo anchored the middle, while Rose Vargas contributed on the opposite side, helping Creamline to an early 6-2 lead in the third set.

Capital1 mounted a brief comeback, tying the set at 6 courtesy of consecutive hits by Instrella. However, Creamline quickly regained control, capitalizing on Capital1's errors and stringing together key points.

A brief surge from the Solar Spikers, led by a Galanza attack error that trimmed the deficit to two at 10-12, was swiftly countered by Creamline with four straight points. The sequence thrilled Creamline fans while visibly frustrating Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb, who expressed disappointment in his team’s inability to rise to the occasion and fight with more resolve.

Capital1, which dropped to 1-5, will need to regroup and find ways to respond to top-tier competition, as the league’s grueling schedule leaves little room for error.