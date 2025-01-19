^

Sports

Bolick recovers, steers Road Warriors past Fuel Masters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 19, 2025 | 10:32pm
Bolick recovers, steers Road Warriors past Fuel Masters
NLEX's Robert Bolick (8) tries to go through the defense of Phoenix's Ricci Rivero (25) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick bounced back from a lackluster outing during their last game, exploding for 26 points to lead the NLEX Road Warriors over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 108-94, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Bolick, who had just four points in NLEX’s 94-87 loss against the TNT Tropang Giga earlier in the week due to a reported illness, looked like his usual self in 44 minutes on Sunday.

He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-7 from the free throw stripe, to go with nine assists and five rebounds as he helped the Road Warriors arrest a five-game losing streak in the import-laden conference.

After trailing by a dozen points in the first half, NLEX erupted in the third quarter and took over the game in the final two frames.

The two teams were kept in a 69-all deadlock in the third quarter with the Fuel Masters erasing a 10-point deficit.

However, NLEX was just too good, unleashing a 21-4 run capped by a triple by Robbie Herndon to give the Road Warriors a 90-73 lead at the 11:13 mark of the fourth.

A 17-6 blitz capped by a 3-pointer by RJ Jazul made it a 90-96 contest, but back-to-back shots by Bolick and Michael Griffin-Watkins pushed NLEX’s lead to 10, 100-90, with 4:20 left.

A pair of free throws by Tyler Tio made it a two-possession game, 92-100, but Bolick hit a stepback 3-pointer, followed by a short jumper to put the game to bed, 105-92, with 2:25 remaining.

Donovan Smith connected on a layup to try and spark a Phoenix comeback, but the Fuel Masters could not follow suit.

A triple by Anthony Semerad with 21.7 seconds to go set the final score.

Phoenix led by 12 points, 45-33, in the second quarter after trailing by two, 24-26.

However, NLEX stormed back and tied things up at 45 with a 12-0 blitz after a layup by Jonnel Policarpio, but RR Garcia pushed the Fuel Masters ahead, 48-45, heading into the half.

They took a 10-point lead, 64-54, after a layup by Bolick with 7:27 left in the third quarter, but a 15-5 run capped by a Smith deuce tied the contest up at 69, setting the stage to the Road Warriors’ explosion.

Griffin-Watkins backstopped Bolick with 22 points and 18 rebounds, while Policarpio had 17 markers and nine boards. Herndon and Semerad added 15 and 11, respectively.

Smith carried the load for the Fuel Masters with 36 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals. He, however, shot just 13-of-32 from the floor. Ricci Rivero was the only other Phoenix cager in double digits with 13.

With the win, NLEX is now holding a 4-6 win-loss record, while Phoenix dropped to 3-7.

The former will take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters next, while the latter will try to secure a crucial win over the Blackwater Bossing on Tuesday. 

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FiberXers take on Bossing, aim to boost bid for quarterfinals incentive

FiberXers take on Bossing, aim to boost bid for quarterfinals incentive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Quarterfinals-bound Converge steps up its drive for a Top-Two finish against the lowly Blackwater side while Phoenix and NLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

2 days ago
Time Cargo, despite missing the services of a key player on the final day, managed to score 90 to rule the championship division...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic leads march in Melbourne

Djokovic leads march in Melbourne

2 days ago
A “hot-headed” Novak Djokovic sent an Australian Open warning to join Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
PLDT and Akari rekindle their rivalry when they face off in today’s resumption of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Eastern in playoffs

Eastern in playoffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Hong Kong Eastern vented its ire on hapless Terrafirma, 134-110, and clinched a playoffs ticket in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Late-round woes haunt Hoey again at The American Express

Late-round woes haunt Hoey again at The American Express

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Rico Hoey faced tough challenges at the Pete Dye Stadium course, faltering with a two-over 74 on moving day and dropping from...
Sports
fbtw
Rosario eyes redemption in new Gilas stint

Rosario eyes redemption in new Gilas stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Redemption is the name of the game as Troy Rosario brims with hunger and excitement in his surprise return to the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Mitchell scores 36 as Cavs bounce back, Celtics downed

Mitchell scores 36 as Cavs bounce back, Celtics downed

10 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers roared back to form with a 124-117 victory over the Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
Commanders stun Lions in NFL thriller, Chiefs advance

Commanders stun Lions in NFL thriller, Chiefs advance

11 hours ago
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a 45-31 victory over the top-seeded Detroit Lions on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk seeks redemption at TCC Invitational

Van der Valk seeks redemption at TCC Invitational

12 hours ago
Foiled on his three-peat bid last year, Guido van der Valk is determined to redeem himself – not only at The Country...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with