Bolick recovers, steers Road Warriors past Fuel Masters

NLEX's Robert Bolick (8) tries to go through the defense of Phoenix's Ricci Rivero (25) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick bounced back from a lackluster outing during their last game, exploding for 26 points to lead the NLEX Road Warriors over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 108-94, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Bolick, who had just four points in NLEX’s 94-87 loss against the TNT Tropang Giga earlier in the week due to a reported illness, looked like his usual self in 44 minutes on Sunday.

He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-7 from the free throw stripe, to go with nine assists and five rebounds as he helped the Road Warriors arrest a five-game losing streak in the import-laden conference.

After trailing by a dozen points in the first half, NLEX erupted in the third quarter and took over the game in the final two frames.

The two teams were kept in a 69-all deadlock in the third quarter with the Fuel Masters erasing a 10-point deficit.

However, NLEX was just too good, unleashing a 21-4 run capped by a triple by Robbie Herndon to give the Road Warriors a 90-73 lead at the 11:13 mark of the fourth.

A 17-6 blitz capped by a 3-pointer by RJ Jazul made it a 90-96 contest, but back-to-back shots by Bolick and Michael Griffin-Watkins pushed NLEX’s lead to 10, 100-90, with 4:20 left.

A pair of free throws by Tyler Tio made it a two-possession game, 92-100, but Bolick hit a stepback 3-pointer, followed by a short jumper to put the game to bed, 105-92, with 2:25 remaining.

Donovan Smith connected on a layup to try and spark a Phoenix comeback, but the Fuel Masters could not follow suit.

A triple by Anthony Semerad with 21.7 seconds to go set the final score.

Phoenix led by 12 points, 45-33, in the second quarter after trailing by two, 24-26.

However, NLEX stormed back and tied things up at 45 with a 12-0 blitz after a layup by Jonnel Policarpio, but RR Garcia pushed the Fuel Masters ahead, 48-45, heading into the half.

They took a 10-point lead, 64-54, after a layup by Bolick with 7:27 left in the third quarter, but a 15-5 run capped by a Smith deuce tied the contest up at 69, setting the stage to the Road Warriors’ explosion.

Griffin-Watkins backstopped Bolick with 22 points and 18 rebounds, while Policarpio had 17 markers and nine boards. Herndon and Semerad added 15 and 11, respectively.

Smith carried the load for the Fuel Masters with 36 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals. He, however, shot just 13-of-32 from the floor. Ricci Rivero was the only other Phoenix cager in double digits with 13.

With the win, NLEX is now holding a 4-6 win-loss record, while Phoenix dropped to 3-7.

The former will take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters next, while the latter will try to secure a crucial win over the Blackwater Bossing on Tuesday.