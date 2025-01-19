FiberXers rout Bossing to gain second spot

Converge's Justine Baltazar (19) shoots over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Sunday in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers seized the second place in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after blasting the Blackwater Bossing, 127-109, Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Converge, which lost big man Justin Arana to an apparent knee injury in the third quarter, rose to 8-3 in the conference and won two straight games, while Blackwater was pushed to the brink of elimination with a 2-8 win-loss record.

Jordan Heading powered the FiberXers with 22 points, five assists, three rebounds and a block. Cheick Diallo and rookie Justine Baltazar added 20 markers each. The former had 18 rebounds and four assists, while the latter filled up the statsheet with 10 boards, three steals, two swats and two dimes.

Since getting a little bit of separation in the first quarter, Converge was able to keep their distance through the next two quarters, grabbing a 20-point advantage, 87-67, after an and-one play by Baltazar at the 7:06 mark of the third frame.

However, the Bossing unleashed a 16-4 run to cut the lead to eight, 83-91, after a Christian David layup about five playing minutes after.

An Alec Stockton jumper halted the run, 93-83, but a David triple made it a seven point lead.

In the fourth, George King connected on a four pointer to cut a double-digit deficit to nine, 94-103.

But the offense of the FiberXers was just too much to overcome, as they uncorked a 13-4 run capped by a Diallo shot to grab a 116-97 advantage with less than five minutes to go.

A King and-one play tried to inch Blackwater closer, but back-to-back deuces by Diallo and Baltazar kept the Bossing at bay, 120-100.

David tried to spark a comeback with a 3-pointer, but a thunderous slam by Diallo closed the door on Blackwater, as the closest the Bossing got to was within 15 points.

Stockton produced 19 points for Converge,to go with seven assists and three rebounds. Schonny Winston and JL delos Santos chipped in 10 apiece. Arana played less than 15 minutes and had seven points before exiting the game with an injury late in the third.

King spearheaded Blackwater with 34 points to go with 13 boards and six dimes. However, he shot a subpar 10-of-25 shooting. Jaydee Tungcab added 20 markers, while Justin Chua had 16.

With a twice-to-beat incentive within reach, the FiberXers will finish their elimination round against the San Miguel Beermen on Friday.

Blackwater, on the other hand, will try to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive against Phoenix on Tuesday.