ONIC Philippines selects Joy for M6 champion skin; Beatrix for Finals MVP skin

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2025 | 11:00am
Both M6 Joy Skin and M6 Finals MVP Beatrix skin will be released sometime in September 2025.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines — M6 world champions ONIC Philippines has officially chosen Joy as the hero it will co-design with Mobiler Legends Bang Bang developer, Moonton Games.

Ever since the first edition of the M-Series World Championship, the winning team gets to choose a hero it would give a commemorative skin, with teams now having a say in the overall design of their chosen skin since the M3 World Championship.

Previously, Indonesia's EVOS Legends chose Harith for its champion skin back in 2019. Since then, Philippine teams had a role in picking champion skins from M2 to M5, with Bren Esports selecting Lancelot, Blacklist International choosing Estes, Echo opting for Chou, and AP Bren going for Brody.

The Super Family's choice of the hero Joy highlights the skills of the team's jungler Cyric "K1ngkong" Perez, whose performance on the hero helped ONIC Philippines secure the Philippine championship and eventually the M6 crown.

"Joy herself almost represents ONIC Philippines by her skills and color. Joy is one of K1ngkong's signature heroes, and when ONIC Philippines picked Joy, the crowd went crazy. Her story is a reflection of our own journey: a relentless pursuit of greatness, filled with challenges and determination. After years of growth and progress, we finally reached the pinnacle of success together," said Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda, vice president for esports franchise at ONIC Esports.

In addition, Moonton Games will give Grant "Kelra" Pillas the opportunity to co-design the Finals MVP Skin for his chosen hero, Beatrix.

As the Finals MVP of the M6 World Championship, Pillas made history by becoming the first player to win all Finals MVPs in three major MLBB tournaments: the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), and M Series World Championship.

"I feel happy and honored to co-design Beatrix. The FMVP skin that I will work on will help signify my legacy in MLBB Esports. I chose her because, as a gold laner, I embody some of her attributes, like her ability to adapt and be precise when shooting the enemies," said Pillas.

This will only be the second time that Moonton Games has awarded a Finals MVP skin, having first bestowed the privilege to last year's Finals MVP, EXP laner David “FlapTzy” Canon, who chose Pacquito.

Both M6 Joy Skin and M6 Finals MVP Beatrix skin will be released sometime in September 2025.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
