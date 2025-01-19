^

Sports

Rising Stars end Filipino-laden squad's mastery in Japan B.League showcase event

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 19, 2025 | 10:32am
Rising Stars end Filipino-laden squad's mastery in Japan B.League showcase event
Asia All-Stars team captain Dwight Ramos finishes with just five points in the rising stars game Saturday in Japan.
Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines -- As the saying goes, all good things eventually come to an end.

The Asia All-Stars’ two-game win-streak in the Japan B.League Asia Rising Star Game has ended, after the Filipino-boosted squad succumbed to the Rising Stars, 124-121, Saturday in Chiba, Japan.

The Asia All-Stars, whose roster is made up of Filipino stalwarts Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, AJ Edu, Ray Parks and Matthew Wright, led by as much as 18 points in the game but crumbled late to absorb their first loss in the All-Star showcase.

Ryo Sadohara paced the Rising Stars with 28 points on 12-of-20 shooting. Kai King added 25 built on seven 3-pointers.

The Asia All-Stars had an eight-point lead, 102-94, after a Michael Ou dunk within the first minute of the fourth quarter.

But back-to-back 3-pointers by Wakikawa and Tsunoda turned it into just a two-point game, making things interesting down the stretch.

An Edu dunk though pushed the lead anew to seven, 112-105, with 5:47 remaining. But three consecutive triples by the opposing team pushed them ahead, 114-112.

Sun Xiao, Gadiaga Mohammad Al Bashir and Edu then teamed up to give Asia All-Stars the upper hand, 118-114. But triples by Kanechika and King put the Rising Stars ahead again, 120-118, with 2:04 left.

A split from the line by Sadowara put them up by three, 121-118, before Ramos tied things up with a 3-pointer of his own.

But after a Wright miss from beyond the arc, Hachimura dialed in from deep and sank the eventual game-winner, 124-121, with 58 seconds to go.

Misses by Ramos and Ravena down the stretch completed the Rising Stars’ victory.

The squad led by 18, 54-36, in the second quarter after a Parks 3-pointer as they broke the game wide open.

The Rising Stars, however, erupted and unleashed a 24-8 run to slice the deficit to two 60-62, setting up the nip-and-tuck game in the second half.

The Asia All-Stars played without Filipino big man Kai Sotto, who sustained a torn ACL earlier this month.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B. LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FiberXers take on Bossing, aim to boost bid for quarterfinals incentive

FiberXers take on Bossing, aim to boost bid for quarterfinals incentive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Quarterfinals-bound Converge steps up its drive for a Top-Two finish against the lowly Blackwater side while Phoenix and NLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Eastern in playoffs

Eastern in playoffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Hong Kong Eastern vented its ire on hapless Terrafirma, 134-110, and clinched a playoffs ticket in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

Time Cargo rules Barako Golf Cup

1 day ago
Time Cargo, despite missing the services of a key player on the final day, managed to score 90 to rule the championship division...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

PLDT, Akari lock horns; Genesis joins Capital1

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
PLDT and Akari rekindle their rivalry when they face off in today’s resumption of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic leads march in Melbourne

Djokovic leads march in Melbourne

1 day ago
A “hot-headed” Novak Djokovic sent an Australian Open warning to join Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swiatek, Sinner advance; Djokovic wants &lsquo;dancers&rsquo;

Swiatek, Sinner advance; Djokovic wants ‘dancers’

12 hours ago
Iga Swiatek demolished Emma Raducanu on Saturday to sweep into the Last 16 of the Australian Open as 38-year-old Frenchman...
Sports
fbtw
TNT keeps line open for Mikey

TNT keeps line open for Mikey

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
What used to be a long shot now seemed closer to reality as Mikey Williams admitted his openness to donning a TNT uniform...
Sports
fbtw
Irving helps Mavericks silence Thunder

Irving helps Mavericks silence Thunder

12 hours ago
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points as the Dallas Mavericks brought the high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder down to earth with a 106-98...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey ties Hoffman with 10 birdies

Hoey ties Hoffman with 10 birdies

12 hours ago
Charley Hoffman, seeking a fifth US PGA Tour title at the age of 48, had 10 birdies in a nine-under-par 63 on Friday to share...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with