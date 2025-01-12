^

January 12, 2025 | 2:10pm
The Country Club Invitational golf tourney to feature formidable cast
MANILA, Philippines -- An elite lineup of former champions, seasoned contenders and rising stars is gearing up for a four-day clash of talent and resilience at the P6-million The Country Club Invitational from January 28 to February 1 at the TCC course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

With a massive P2 million awaiting the winner, the event promises to push competitors to their physical and mental limits on one of the most unforgiving courses in the country.

Dubbed the ultimate "survival of the fittest," The Country Club course is noted for its grueling challenges. From its daunting length to its ever-shifting winds and demanding greens, every element conspires to test a golfer's full arsenal of skills.

For the men on the tour, the TCC demands more than just talent and experience – it’s a grueling test that challenges every aspect of a player’s game. It’s often said that competing here requires nothing less than one’s absolute best just to have a shot at the championship.

Success at the TCC hinges on patience, a touch of luck and razor-sharp judgment. Few understand this better than Tony Lascuña, a five-time Order of Merit winner. After a two-decade-long pursuit to reclaim the tournament’s flagship title, he finally prevailed last year in a dramatic and unforgettable fashion.

Overcoming a heartbreaking Match Play loss to Miguel Tabuena, he clinched the championship in stroke play, demonstrating the consistency and composure required to prevail on TCC’s punishing layout.

Past editions of the TCC Invitational have been anything but predictable. In 2019, PGA Tour rising star Tom Kim edged Keanu Jahns with a 290 total, while Micah Shin denied Tabuena in 2018. Even more brutal was Tabuena's 2017 victory, where a 13-over 301 secured the title in treacherous conditions.

Adding to the drama is the course itself.

Measuring 7,256 yards, TCC boasts water hazards, narrow fairways and one of Asia’s most challenging finishing holes – the water-laced No. 18. The winds, which can shift unpredictably, further complicate shot selection and execution.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que, who will be aiming for a record fourth TCC title, two-time winner Guido van der Valk, and past PGT champions Keanu Jahns, Reymon Jaraula, Zanieboy Gialon, Ira Alido and Clyde Mondilla, who conquered TCC to win the 2019 Solaire Philippine Open, banner the stellar cast with the veteran players hoping their experience and strategic play will offset the physical advantages of younger competitors.

In a setting where every stroke counts and every decision matters, the TCC Invitational is poised to deliver another unforgettable chapter in Philippine golf. Whether it’s a familiar champion or a rising star who claims victory, one thing is certain: TCC’s relentless challenges will spare no one.

