Austria, An secure dominant victories in Riviera Amateur Open

MANILA, Philippines -- Jonar Austria claimed his maiden major individual championship in commanding style, securing a wire-to-wire victory at the Riviera Amateur Open at Riviera’s Couples course in Silang, Cavite on Friday.

Despite finishing with a six-over-par 78 in the final round – his worst performance after two 71s and a 69 – Austria still cruised to a commanding 10-stroke victory. He closed with a 289 total over 72 holes in the centerpiece men’s division of the tournament, marking a stellar start to the amateur golf season.

TJ Padilla settled for second place with a 299 after a 94, while Jed Dy rallied with an impressive 71 to claim third at 300. Jolo Magcalayo finished fourth, securing the final spot for the upcoming Philippine Open, scheduled for January 23–26 at Manila Southwoods’ Master course.

A longtime member of Canlubang’s championship-winning interclub teams, Austria is hopeful this breakthrough victory will bolster his confidence as he prepares to compete in the Philippine Open. Alongside Padilla, Dy and Magcalayo, Austria will go head-to-head with elite professionals in the country’s premier golf championship – and Asia’s oldest, which returns to the Asian Tour calendar after a lengthy hiatus.

In the women’s division, An delivered a masterclass performance, closing with a two-under-par 70 to annex a dominant 22-stroke victory over Matet Salivio. The 14-year-old Korean’s remarkable aggregate score of 286 included rounds of 71, 72 and 73.

Salivio finished second with a 308 total, while Mona Sarines took third at 310 despite a tough final round of 78.

An’s triumph thus added to her growing list of accolades, following her stunning victory in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event at Forest Hills last September.

The tournament also featured standout performances in the junior divisions. Alexis Nailga clinched the Junior A Boys’ crown with a 151 total after a final-round 77, edging out JP Agustin (157) and Francis Slavin (159).

Zian Edoc secured the Junior B Boys’ title with a 161 total, narrowly defeating Ahn Chan by a single stroke, while Ryuji Suzuki placed third with 173.

In the Junior A Girls’ category, Tiffany Bernardino emerged victorious with a total of 170 after an 89 in the final round, finishing three strokes ahead of her sister Kelsy Bernardino (173). Alexie Gabi rounded out the top three with a 178 after an 85.