Fuertes, Aludo rule President's Cup Masters 8 netfest

January 10, 2025 | 3:33pm
Fuertes, Aludo rule President's Cup Masters 8 netfest
Stefi Marithe Aludo and Anthony Bjorn Castigador received the Most Valuable Player award from Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships coach John Mari Altiche and Philippine Tennis Association executive director Tonette Mendoza.
MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Fuertes of Digos City, Davao del Sur and Stefi Marithe Aludo of the Philippine Tennis Academy (Philta) were crowned 18-under champions in the President's Cup Masters 8 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday. 

Fuertes defeated France Vhiele Dilao of Sta. Rosa City, Laguna, 6-2, 6-3; while Aludo whipped Dhea Angela Cua, 6-0, 6-0, in the event held in honor of Philta president Eric Olivarez.

Other winners in the boys division were Al Tristan Licayan of General Trias City, Cavite over Gavin Kraut of Manila, 6-3, 6-3 (U16); Anthony Bjorn Castigador of Iloilo City over Julius Otoc of Pigcawayan, Cotabato, 6-4, 6-4 (U14); and Francisco De Juan III over Jan Caleb Villeno, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 (U12), while Everett Enzo Niere prevailed over Boss JM Ente, 5-3, 4-0, in the unisex 10-under.  

Jayden Reece Ballado of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija outplayed Khalilah Kate Imalay of Danao City, Cebu, 7-5, 6-2 (U16); Maristella Torrecampo of Naga City, Camarines Sur downed Michellen Alexa Cruspero of Tayasan, Negros Oriental, 6-0, 6-1 (U14); and Etha Nadine Seno of Bogo City, Cebu rallied past Shaner Gabaldon of Roxas, Isabela, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 (U12) in other final results of the tournament which kicked off the 2025 season of the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships.

Champions in the doubles category were Fuertes and Dilao (U18), Pete Rafael Bandala and Kraut (U16), Castigador and Jairo Flores (U14), Jairus Peralta and Gabriel Vitaliano (U12), Niera and Rafael Cablitas (U10), Aludo and Sofia Moreno (U18), Imalay and Cielo May Gonzales (U16), Arriana Maglana and Cyrel Mae Sanchez (U14), and Francine Wong and Leanne Barrido (U12). 

