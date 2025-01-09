Philippines continues to grow role in global golf scene with International Series hosting

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines is swiftly carving out a name for itself as a top-tier golfing destination, propelled by a combination of world-class golf courses, growing international recognition and a deep cultural appreciation for the sport.

The country is set to host the prestigious International Series, part of the pathway to the LIV Golf League, late this year. With a prize fund of $2 million, the event will take place from October 23-26, with the venue to be announced later.

This will be the seventh confirmed event in the International Series, a multi-million-dollar platform integrated into the Asian Tour schedule. The tournament will also serve as the 16th stop on the Asian Tour, bringing together top players from the LIV Golf League and the Asian Tour in a high-stakes competition.

“Bringing The International Series to the Philippines underscores the country’s importance in the growing global golf ecosystem and our continued promise to bring golf to new markets,” said Rahul Singh, head of The International Series.

With BingoPlus, the popular digital entertainment brand, as the main sponsor, the IS makes a bold debut in a proud golfing nation that has experienced a remarkable surge in the sport's popularity over the past decade.

The inclusion of this event highlights the Philippines’ emergence as a top-tier golfing destination. Known for its championship-caliber courses and vibrant golfing culture, the country offers ideal conditions for both players and fans. Several renowned golf courses are being considered to host the blue-ribbon event.

With its stunning landscapes, warm hospitality and increasing investments in the golf sector, the country is primed to become a beacon for both professional golfers and enthusiasts alike.

Hosting events like the IS underscores the country’s growing prominence on the global golf stage. The nation boasts several award-winning courses, including those designed by legendary golf figures, strategically located in picturesque settings from the mountains to the seaside.

This will be the second time in 2025 that the Philippines will host a major Asian Tour event, following the Philippine Open at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club from January 23-26. The growing interest in holding tournaments in the country reflects its strategic importance in the region and the appeal of its golf tourism offerings.

Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, expressed enthusiasm for returning to the Philippines, noting the country’s key role in elevating the tour’s presence in Southeast Asia.

“It is a destination we know players enjoy, and we are delighted to add it to our 2025 schedule,” he said.

The upcoming event is part of a broader calendar of International Series tournaments, which also includes stops in India, Morocco, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. The 2025 Asian Tour schedule is projected to feature more than 22 events, offering total prize money exceeding $30 million.

By hosting high-profile tournaments like the International Series and Philippine Open, the Philippines cements its position as a premier golf destination, attracting top talent and global attention while inspiring local players to reach greater heights.