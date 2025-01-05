^

Chicago Bulls to retire Derrick Rose's jersey number

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 10:47am
Chicago Bulls to retire Derrick Rose's jersey number
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 04: Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose addresses the media before a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at the United Center on January 4, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Soon, Derrick Rose’s No. 1 Chicago Bulls jersey will be on the rafters.

Rose, the youngest Most Valuable Player in NBA history, will have his jersey number retired next year, the Bulls said early Sunday (Manila time).

One of the most explosive guards in NBA history, the Chicago native was the first overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Bulls and dominated the league in his first years.

He will join Jerry Sloan’s No. 4, Bob Love’s No. 10, Michael Jordan’s No. 23 and Scottie Pippen’s No. 33 jersey numbers in the rafters.

Rose tore his ACL in the 2012 playoffs, which started his constant battles with injuries.

“Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball,” said chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a statement.

“Retiring a jersey recognizes a player’s impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization’s identity,” he added.

For his part, Rose said that him seeing his number alongside Pippen and Jordan have not sunk in yet.

“But tonight, it's not about that. It's about me giving everybody that's in this room, everybody that was a part of the story the journey the good the bad the ugly – celebrating everyone,” he told reporters in a media interview.

“I understand coming from Chicago that it's tough love. It’s a lot of tough love and sometimes we I'll just tell my friends that you could forget about the love sometimes and just give toughness out. Coming back, me being raised off of that tough love, I just wanted to just show the love part where it's toughness too, but you don't gotta be you don't gotta be tough all the time,” he added.

After his stint with Chicago, Rose was traded to the New York Knicks, where he stayed for a season.

He then had stints with Cleveland, Minnesota and Detroit before returning to the Knicks for three seasons. He then capped off his career with Memphis.

In his lengthy career, the guard had three All-Star appearances and an All-NBA First Team selection.

"Derrick’s talent was extraordinary, but what always impressed me most was how he remained humble and let his basketball play speak for him. To watch Derrick the player was a thrill, but to get to know Derrick the person was an honor,” Michael Reinsdorf said in the statement.

“His accomplishments on and off the court are what made him truly special. His connection with Chicago was undeniable when he was here, and it has only grown stronger and more profound over time. It will be an emotional moment to see Derrick watch his jersey go up into the rafters, surrounded by the family, friends, and fans who mean so much to him.”

He announced his retirement from basketball in September last year. 

The announcement came on what is known as “Derrick Rose Night" -- 1/4/25. The Bulls face the Knicks on Sunday.

