Yulo is athlete of the year

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo made everything moot and academic.

The human dynamo gymnast made history as the first ever Filipino athlete to win two gold medals in the Olympics in a fitting exploit celebrating the country’s century of participation in the Summer Games.

Yulo, 24, scored the rare double gold by topping the men’s floor exercise and vault, leading the Philippines to a feat the country has never done before in the annals of the quadrennial showcase.

For such a breakthrough accomplishment, this one was a no-brainer as Yulo was the overwhelming choice as the 2024 Athlete of the Year by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) in its coming Awards Night on Jan. 27 at the Centennial Hall of The Manila Hotel.

Yulo became the first gymnast since young Pia Adelle Reyes in 1997 to be recognized as Athlete of the Year by the country’s oldest media organization in its traditional gala night backed by San Miguel Corp. and co-presented by ArenaPlus, Cignal, and MediaQuest.

Aside from the Athlete of the Year, several awards are lined up during the formal presentation where the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, PLDT/Smart, Sen. Bong Go and Januarius Holdings serve as major sponsors with support from the PBA, PVL, 1-Pacman Party List, AcroCity, Rain or Shine and Akari.

The NSA of the Year, Major Awardees in other sports, President’s Award, Executive of the Year, Citations, Tony Siddayao Awards, as well as the Hall of Fame and Special Recognition to Filipino Olympians – the Paris Olympics and Paralympics included – will be handed out in the event recognizing the best in Philippines sports for the year 2024.

“From a great Olympic performance to an even greater Olympic show, and from one big breakthrough to an even bigger breakthrough – thanks to Carlos Yulo whose giant feat we will celebrate in handling him our highest accolades,” said PSA President Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine STAR, of recognizing the Filipino gymnast with the highest individual honor by the country’s sportswriting community,