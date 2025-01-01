^

Ramos charts course to golfing greatness

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 11:21am
MANILA, Philippines — Like most golfers, Sean Ramos dreams of achieving greatness — not merely in reaching his peak form but in conquering every endeavor he sets his sights on.

With a career already brimming with promise and a relentless drive to succeed, the 20-year-old rising star seems poised to etch his name among the sport's elite.

Ramos' path to prominence has been nothing short of inspiring. A victory on the Philippine Golf Tour in his rookie season and the hard-earned acquisition of an Asian Tour card underscore his undeniable talent and perseverance.

"My 2024 was a really good season. I got to win an event, qualified for the Asian Tour, and played some really good events, too," said Ramos, reflecting on a year that marked significant milestones.

Notably, he clinched his maiden professional title at Lakewood in Cabanatuan, besting two of the Philippines' top golfers — Tony Lascuña and Reymon Jaraula.

In addition to his victory, Ramos delivered consistent performances, securing four Top 10 finishes on the local circuit and making the cut in international events like the Macao Open and the Taiwan Taifong Open. These experiences have honed his skills and prepared him for the challenges of the Asian Tour Q-School, where he narrowly missed qualifying in 2023 by a single stroke.

Undeterred, Ramos credits his upward trajectory to his unwavering work ethic and a willingness to address his weaknesses.

"I really worked hard this year and changed what needed to be changed to get better from my previous season," he said.

Now armed with a coveted Asian Tour card, Ramos is setting his sights on an ambitious 2025 campaign. He plans to compete predominantly on the Asian Tour but remains open to participating in local events when his schedule allows.

"Yes, I’ll be playing all my Asian Tour events but will still try to play PGT when there are no events outside the country," said Ramos. "My next target would probably be another win — whether in the PGT or Asian Tour."

While he embraces the challenge of competing in Asia's premier circuit, Ramos doesn't shy away from dreaming big.

"I really see myself on the Asian Tour for the rest of my career. Hopefully, all goes well and I get chances to play on bigger tours, but I don’t mind staying on the Asian Tour," he added.

Such maturity and focus are rare for someone so young, and Ramos approaches every tournament with a winning mindset.

"My ultimate goal is just to be the best golfer I can be," he said. "I’m trying to finish the highest I can on the Order of Merit of the tour I’m playing."

As Ramos charts his path forward, he embodies the exuberance of youth, the resolve of a seasoned competitor, and the heart of a champion. With his talent, dedication and vision, it’s not just a matter of if but when he will join the ranks of the golfing greats.

