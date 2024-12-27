PBA Player of the Week Heading helps Converge's rise

MANILA, Philippines — As Justine Baltazar continues his learning curve in the PBA, Converge is glad that its other rookie has played a pivotal role in the team’s emergence as a potential dark horse.

Jordan Heading’s efficient role as both a scorer and playmaker has translated into four straight victories and a 6-2 record for the FiberXers in the Commissioner’s Cup, with nowhere to go but up.

“Our record is really what I all care about,” said Heading as he was chosen as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period of December 17-25. Heading capped off the stretch with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists on Christmas Day when Converge frustrated perennial contender Meralco, 110-94, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The rout of the Bolts extended the FiberXers’ streak that started by defeating the NLEX Road Warriors, Phoenix Fuel Masters and another heavyweight in Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

In that stretch, Heading averaged 19.5 points on 51% shooting on top of 4.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals to be adjudged as the latest winner of the weekly honor, the last for the calendar year.

“I’m thankful to the coaching staff for trusting me, to have the responsibility of putting the ball in my hands and I’m taking that responsibility seriously,” said Heading.

The lefty guard is not just the sole reason for Converge’s great run of form, with Alec Stockton key in the comeback victory against Ginebra even as Baltazar is slowly getting his groove as a double-digit rebounder and defensive presence.