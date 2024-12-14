Moral, Camacho rule HOKA Trilogy Run Asia

MANILA, Philippines -- Edsel Moral and Maricar Camacho topped their respective divisions in the year-ending 2024 HOKA Trilogy Run Asia National Finals last week, finishing fastest among the 11,000 runners who participated.

Moral topped the men’s 42K division, clocking in at two hours, 46 minutes and 43 seconds. He finished a full seven and a half minutes ahead of silver medalist James Kevin Cruz, who notched a time of 2:54:26.

Rudy Nino Singular came in third, finishing 27 seconds after Cruz.

Camacho, meanwhile, finished the entire course in 3:25:38, which is 11 minutes ahead of second-placer Jennelyn Isibido, who clocked in at 3:37:07. Honey Damian finished more than 19 minutes later at 3:56.29.

“We are very happy with the outcome particularly sa National Finals because yung main objective natin is yung progression and yung commitment ng runners natin,” RUNRIO founder and CEO Rio dela Cruz said.

In the male 21k category, David Kipsang topped with a time of 1:10:33, which is exactly a minute faster than second-placer Ritchie Estampador. Coming in third is Eduard Flores, who tallied a time of 1:12.13.

Over at the women’s side, Mea Gey Ninura finished with a time of 1:34:21, a second before Edna Magtubo. Rocel Maestro came

in third with 1:37:-04.

Ricky Organiza came out on top in the male 10k category with his 31-minute, 23-second result, faster than James Darrel Orduna (32:07) and Roy Laudit (32:34); while Jessa Mae Roda was the best among the females with her time of 40 minutes and four seconds, ahead of Maria Jonna Lina Abutas (40:28) and Decerie Encomio (42:02).

Alfrence Braza timed the best among the men in the 5K category with 16:18, faster than Jevie Rebutazo (16:26) and Joel Orogan (16:51), while Joida Gagnao was the fastest woman in this race with 20:02, ahead of Jash Mae Duhaylungsod (24:03) and Danica Baylon (25:51).

The event also awarded the top runners in each age group categories.

All-in-all, a total of 70,000 runners participated in three legs set across Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao and Cagayan de Oro before the National Finals and received their unique multi-finishers medal.