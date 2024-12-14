^

Sports

Moral, Camacho rule HOKA Trilogy Run Asia

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 12:24pm
Moral, Camacho rule HOKA Trilogy Run Asia

MANILA, Philippines -- Edsel Moral and Maricar Camacho topped their respective divisions in the year-ending 2024 HOKA Trilogy Run Asia National Finals last week, finishing fastest among the 11,000 runners who participated.

Moral topped the men’s 42K division, clocking in at two hours, 46 minutes and 43 seconds. He finished a full seven and a half minutes ahead of silver medalist James Kevin Cruz, who notched a time of 2:54:26.

Rudy Nino Singular came in third, finishing 27 seconds after Cruz.

Camacho, meanwhile, finished the entire course in 3:25:38, which is 11 minutes ahead of second-placer Jennelyn Isibido, who clocked in at 3:37:07. Honey Damian finished more than 19 minutes later at 3:56.29.

“We are very happy with the outcome particularly sa National Finals because yung main objective natin is yung progression and yung commitment ng runners natin,” RUNRIO founder and CEO Rio dela Cruz said.

In the male 21k category, David Kipsang topped with a time of 1:10:33, which is exactly a minute faster than second-placer Ritchie Estampador. Coming in third is Eduard Flores, who tallied a time of 1:12.13.

Over at the women’s side, Mea Gey Ninura finished with a time of 1:34:21, a second before Edna Magtubo. Rocel Maestro came

in third with 1:37:-04.

Ricky Organiza came out on top in the male 10k category with his 31-minute, 23-second result, faster than James Darrel Orduna (32:07) and Roy Laudit (32:34); while Jessa Mae Roda was the best among the females with her time of 40 minutes and four seconds, ahead of Maria Jonna Lina Abutas (40:28) and Decerie Encomio (42:02).

Alfrence Braza timed the best among the men in the 5K category with 16:18, faster than Jevie Rebutazo (16:26) and Joel Orogan (16:51), while Joida Gagnao was the fastest woman in this race with 20:02, ahead of Jash Mae Duhaylungsod (24:03) and Danica Baylon (25:51).

The event also awarded the top runners in each age group categories.

All-in-all, a total of 70,000 runners participated in three legs set across Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao and Cagayan de Oro before the National Finals and received their unique multi-finishers medal.

HOKA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
All eyes on Eastridge, Southwoods

All eyes on Eastridge, Southwoods

13 hours ago
Can Eastridge Primehomes hold on and win its first title? Or will Manila Southwoods rally in time and capture a record-setting...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine booters take draw in stride

Philippine booters take draw in stride

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
New-look Philippine men’s football team is staying the course despite blowing a “winnable” game in their...
Sports
fbtw

PBA explores league tie-ups

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is exploring league tie-ups with Japan and South Korea as there is increasing interest in regional collaboration at the heels of a successful second home-and-away EASL season.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao locked in on ultimate prize

Quiambao locked in on ultimate prize

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
If there were still doubts on his stature as the country’s best collegiate player today, La Salle ace Kevin Quiambao...
Sports
fbtw

Last woman whistling

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
She started studying to be a referee a decade ago, after a packed career as a varsity basketball and volleyball scholar at Laguna State Polytechnic University.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas boys drop 10 places to No. 35 in FIBA rankings

Gilas boys drop 10 places to No. 35 in FIBA rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas boys saw a 10-spot fall in the FIBA World Rankings for this year, according to a list by the basketball ...
Sports
fbtw
No decision on Sinner doping case before new year - WADA

No decision on Sinner doping case before new year - WADA

3 hours ago
Tennis star Jannik Sinner's doping case will not have a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the...
Sports
fbtw
Whiff of fresh air for SMB

Whiff of fresh air for SMB

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
With multi-titled Leo Austria retaking the steering wheel and Torren Jones assuming import duties, holder San Miguel Beer...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Torres Escapes suspension

UP’s Torres Escapes suspension

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
University of the Philippines will have a full-strength army in a bid to topple the kingdom of reigning champion La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Petro clash in PVL yearender

Cignal, Petro clash in PVL yearender

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
End the year with a bang.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with