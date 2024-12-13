^

Tabuena, local aces set sights on Philippine Open glory

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 6:01pm
Tabuena, local aces set sights on Philippine Open glory
Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during the International Series Qatar golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha on November 30, 2024.
Karim Jaafar / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena's 2024 season may not have matched the lofty heights of his 2023 campaign, but it was far from lackluster. The Filipino golf star delivered consistently strong performances, underscored by six Top 10 finishes across the Asian Tour and the International Series.

Among these highlights, Tabuena's third-place finish at the Yeangder TPC on the Asian Tour and his tied-for-third effort in the IS Qatar event demonstrated his ability to contend with the best in the region.

His results kept him within striking distance of the Tour’s elite rankings, solidifying his status as one of Asia’s most reliable and formidable golfers.

He settled for the No. 7 spot after securing second place in the 2023 Asian Tour Order of Merit rankings. Additionally, he finished 22nd overall, three spots lower than his International Series ranking from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Tabuena’s familiarity with the Manila Southwoods layout could prove to be a decisive factor as he headlines the local contingent at the Philippine Open.

As a two-time champion of the country’s premier championship — and Asia’s oldest — including his victory in the weather-shortened 2015 edition at Luisita, the ICTSI-backed Tabuena knows what it takes to win on home soil.

The Masters Course at Southwoods, known for its tight fairways, menacing hazards and challenging greens, is a venue where Tabuena and his compatriots have logged countless hours of play and competition. This intimate knowledge of the course’s nuances gives the Filipino players a strategic edge against the visiting international field.

Joining Tabuena in the quest to bring home the championship are other seasoned Filipino campaigners, including Angelo Que, a three-time Asian Tour winner, and Tony Lascuña, a multi-titled campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour.

Rising stars like Justin Quiban, who has been a regular on the Asian Tour and International Series, as well as promising talents like Sean Ramos and Keanu Jahns, will further bolster the local contingent.

However, the road to victory will not be easy. The Philippine Open’s $500,000 prize fund has drawn a stellar international field, with 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion John Caitlin, former PGT Tour Asia competitor Ben Campbell of New Zealand, and Canada’s Richard Lee, a past winner of the Asian Tour’s Solaire Open, expected to lead the charge.

As the opening event of the 2025 Asian Tour calendar, the Philippine Open marks the country’s much-anticipated return to the circuit after a six-year hiatus.

With a preliminary schedule boasting 22 events and over $30 million in prize money, the season promises to be a landmark year for Asian golf.

For Tabuena and his fellow Filipinos, the opportunity to begin the season with a home victory is both a source of pride and a stepping stone to greater accomplishments on the international stage.

MIGUEL TABUENA
