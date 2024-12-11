Tigresses send UAAP finals series vs Lady Bulldogs to winner-take-all Game 3

UST's Karylle Sierba (20) celebrates after making a shot during the fourth quarter of the UAAP Season 87 women's basketball Finals Game 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines -- Still alive.

The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses woke up when it mattered most, outlasting the National University Lady Bulldogs, 78-68, in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball finals Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The defending champions erupted in the last minutes of the game, thanks to a spark provided by rookie Karylle Sierba, to force a winner-take-all Game 3 this weekend.

Brigette Santos led the Tigresses with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting. She also recorded four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Sierba scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 18, with four of her five 3-pointers hitting the mark.

The Tigresses led by 15, 24-9, at the start of the second quarter.

NU, however, clawed out of that hole and overtook UST, 43-39, in the third quarter.

The two teams were kept in a close matchup in the final frame, trading baskets as they were caught in a 57-all deadlock with 7:41 remaining after a Karl Ann Pingol deuce.

Sierba, Pastrana and Brigette Santos, then, teamed up to break the game wide open, unleashing a 13-5 run to go up by eight, 70-62, with 3:08 left.

Camille Clarin broke the run with a 3-pointer to put NU within five, 65-70, before Sierba retaliated with a triple of her own, 73-65, with 2:30 left.

The Lady Bulldogs had numerous chances to inch closer, but they could not connect on their attempts.

A Nicole Danganan triple with 34.7 seconds to go iced the game for UST.

Pastrana, who was named to the Mythical Five before the game, backstopped with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Agatha Bron added eight for the Tigresses, who dealt the Sampaloc-based squad its first loss in the season.

Cielo Pagdulagan powered the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, while Clarin had 12. Pingol and Mythical Five member Angel Surada chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday, 1 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.