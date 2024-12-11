Late stumble costs Ardina full LPGA Tour status

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines looks on from the seventh green during the second round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 15, 2024 in Belleair, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina’s pursuit of full LPGA Tour status ended in disappointment after a late misstep during the resumption of the weather-delayed final round of the Q-Series: Final Qualifying Stage in Mobile, Alabama on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Ardina, who had been in a strong position within the Top 25 and ties at joint 21st, finished tied for 27th. She missed the cutoff by just one stroke and was relegated to conditional status for the upcoming season.

After a promising three-birdie streak from No. 6 at the Crossings course, Ardina maintained her composure with a series of six pars before encountering trouble on the par-4 15th, where she needed two extra shots to hole out.

The double bogey proved costly, and despite a birdie on the par-5 16th, the ICTSI-backed Paris Olympian's final round of 33-37 for a 70 left her with a 90-hole total of 353, just a stroke off the magic number.

Twenty-six players secured their 2025 LPGA cards with Category 14 status, including Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Saki Baba, and Amanda Doherty, who all finished with 352 totals after rounds of 68, 70, and 72, respectively.

Miyu Yamashita claimed medalist honors with an eight-under-par 331 after a stirring 64, six strokes ahead of compatriot Chisato Iwai, who shot a closing 71 for a 337.

Ardina, 31, showed resilience throughout the competition. Her rounds of 72-73-70 in the first three days kept her in contention, capped by a stellar three-under 68 at the Falls course. She entered the final round tied for 21st after a three-birdie burst at the Crossings course.

However, the weather suspension disrupted her rhythm. Ardina was unable to regain her momentum following the break, missing a birdie opportunity on the par-5 13th, a hole she had birdied in the previous two rounds.

Her struggles culminated in the costly double bogey on No. 15, a hole she had also birdied in the third round.

All players who completed a minimum of four rounds, including Ardina, earned 2025 Epson Tour status in Category C, providing another opportunity to advance next season.