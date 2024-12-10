Ribo headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab

TNT Tropang Alab will compete in the Philippine qualifiers of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 set to begin on Friday, December 13.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino esports veteran Carlito “Ribo” Ribo returns to esports as he headlines TNT's esports team, Tropang Alab, as it competes in the Philippine qualifiers for the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 set to happen in the Philippines next year.

"With Honor of Kings growing in popularity, TNT is proud to support the esports landscape by introducing Tropang Alab, showcasing our commitment to the gaming community, and empowering Filipino talent to shine globally,” said Lloyd Manaloto, TNT group head.

Considered as one of the greatest Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) players ever, Ribo has multiple accolades to his name: a 2018 MSC trophy, a Finals MVP (MPL Season 1), two MPL trophies (Season 1 and Season 6), a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, and to culminate his career, an M2 World Championship ring. The string of accomplishments led him to being one of the first inductees to the MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends last 2022.

He came out of retirement to play under Smart Omega until September of this year.

Besides Ribo, Tropang Alab will be composed of Carl "Carl" Jioseppe Lacsam (Clash lane), Mark "Fate" Clinton Pelayo (Jungle), John "Jaycee" Christian (Farm lane), Ronnel "Stronger" Tan, Charles "Yato" Richard Orlain and coach Jemvic "Mori" Pingol.

"We warmly welcome Tropang Alab into our growing tropa. More than showcasing their fiery passion and skill, the team embodies the camaraderie and brotherhood that define TNT. True to their name, Tropang Alab will ignite the spirit of gamers everywhere and prove that Filipinos have what it takes to succeed and dominate in HOK, powered by TNT," Manaloto added.

The team has seen victories in different Honor of Kings tournaments such as the Rumble Royale last September, Kings Ordeal Southeast Asia last October and the Blacklist Initiation as well as the realme Regional Wars South Luzon last November.

"Isang karangalan para sa amin na officially ma-represent ang TNT, na laging naniniwala sa talento at galing ng Filipino mobile gamers. Sana ay makapagbigay kami ng saya at inspirasyon sa mga gamers sa pamamagitan ng pagpapakita ng aming skills at determinasyon sa esports journey namin," said TNT Tropang Alab Head Coach Jemvic Pingol.

TNT Tropang Alab will compete in the Philippine qualifiers of the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 set to begin on Friday, December 13, eyeing one of three slots to the main event happening in the Philippines in the first quarter of 2025.