Lady Bulldogs escape Tigresses to move on verge of UAAP title reclamation

NU's Karl Ann Pingol (right) drives past the UST defense during their UAAP Season 87 women's basketball tournament Finals Game 1 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- One step closer to redemption.

The National University Lady Bulldogs are one win away from regaining the UAAP women’s basketball crown after escaping defending champions University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses, 72-71, Sunday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NU, which swept the elimination round, remained undefeated this season after coming back from 14 points down on Sunday and holding on.

Karl Ann Pingol paced the Sampaloc-based squad with 18 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Camille Clarin added 12 markers, four boards, two dimes and two pilfers.

After being down by 14 points in the third quarter, 37-51, after a triple by UST’s Agatha Bron, NU ended the frame with a 20-6 run to tie things up at 57 heading into the final canto.

The blitz extended in the fourth, with Angel Surada giving the Lady Bulldogs the lead early on, 59-57.

The two teams then figured in a nip-and-tuck affair, with the Tigresses holding a slight separation, 69-65, after back-to-back shots by Eka Soriano with 4:25 remaining.

NU, however, unleashed a 5-0 salvo to grab the lead, 70-69, after a split from the line by Gypsey Canuto.

But the defending champions regained the upper hand with a short stab by Brigette Santos, 71-70.

However, a go-ahead Cielo Pagdulagan layup with 50.3 ticks left put NU on the driver’s seat.

Kent Pastrana had the chance to put UST on top anew, but she was called for a travel. On the other end, the Tigresses showed their fangs on the defensive end and forced a 24-second violation, giving them a chance to win the game with 16.0 seconds to go.

Pastrana, who was leading UST in scoring, made a beeline to the rim and kicked it out to Tacky Tacatac, who was open on the left corner. The latter attempted a 3-pointer with time winding down, but it came up short, solidifying NU’s win.

Surada and Pagdulagan had nine points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, who shot 26-of-60 from the field overall.

Pastrana finished with 22 points for the Tigresses, while Santos had 12. Tacatac produced eight markers, while Soriano, CJ Maglupay and Amby Ambos each chipped in seven points.

UST snapped the seven-year reign of NU last season in three games. The Lady Bulldogs are trying to get back on top of the food chain but will still need one more win against the Tigresses, who now have their backs against the wall.

Game 2 of the Finals will be on Wednesday, December 11, 1:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.