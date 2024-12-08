^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs escape Tigresses to move on verge of UAAP title reclamation

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 3:32pm
Lady Bulldogs escape Tigresses to move on verge of UAAP title reclamation
NU's Karl Ann Pingol (right) drives past the UST defense during their UAAP Season 87 women's basketball tournament Finals Game 1 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- One step closer to redemption.

The National University Lady Bulldogs are one win away from regaining the UAAP women’s basketball crown after escaping defending champions University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses, 72-71, Sunday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NU, which swept the elimination round, remained undefeated this season after coming back from 14 points down on Sunday and holding on.

Karl Ann Pingol paced the Sampaloc-based squad with 18 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. Camille Clarin added 12 markers, four boards, two dimes and two pilfers.

After being down by 14 points in the third quarter, 37-51, after a triple by UST’s Agatha Bron, NU ended the frame with a 20-6 run to tie things up at 57 heading into the final canto.

The blitz extended in the fourth, with Angel Surada giving the Lady Bulldogs the lead early on, 59-57.

The two teams then figured in a nip-and-tuck affair, with the Tigresses holding a slight separation, 69-65, after back-to-back shots by Eka Soriano with 4:25 remaining.

NU, however, unleashed a 5-0 salvo to grab the lead, 70-69, after a split from the line by Gypsey Canuto.

But the defending champions regained the upper hand with a short stab by Brigette Santos, 71-70.

However, a go-ahead Cielo Pagdulagan layup with 50.3 ticks left put NU on the driver’s seat.

Kent Pastrana had the chance to put UST on top anew, but she was called for a travel. On the other end, the Tigresses showed their fangs on the defensive end and forced a 24-second violation, giving them a chance to win the game with 16.0 seconds to go.

Pastrana, who was leading UST in scoring, made a beeline to the rim and kicked it out to Tacky Tacatac, who was open on the left corner. The latter attempted a 3-pointer with time winding down, but it came up short, solidifying NU’s win.

Surada and Pagdulagan had nine points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, who shot 26-of-60 from the field overall.

Pastrana finished with 22 points for the Tigresses, while Santos had 12. Tacatac produced eight markers, while Soriano, CJ Maglupay and Amby Ambos each chipped in seven points.

UST snapped the seven-year reign of NU last season in three games. The Lady Bulldogs are trying to get back on top of the food chain but will still need one more win against the Tigresses, who now have their backs against the wall.

Game 2 of the Finals will be on Wednesday, December 11, 1:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

BASKETBALL

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Following a tough three-game championship series loss against the San Beda Red Lions in NCAA Season 99 almost a year ago,...
Sports
fbtw
Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

Dream matchups in UAAP Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s not just the player matchups that make the UAAP men’s basketball Finals between defending champion La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
Magic's Franz Wagner sidelined by torn oblique

Magic's Franz Wagner sidelined by torn oblique

8 hours ago
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn right oblique muscle, the NBA team said Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Norris heads McLaren 1-2 for pole in season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Norris heads McLaren 1-2 for pole in season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

8 hours ago
Lando Norris hailed "a perfect day" after securing pole ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri to move McLaren within reach of a...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo booters sweep NCR divisional meet

Ateneo booters sweep NCR divisional meet

17 hours ago
The Ateneo de Manila grade school football team represented Quezon City in the National Capital Region divisional tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jokic's 56 points not enough as Nuggets fall to Wizards

Jokic's 56 points not enough as Nuggets fall to Wizards

3 hours ago
The Washington Wizards withstood a 56-point explosion from Denver star Nikola Jokic to beat the Nuggets 122-113 on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
League of Legends trading card game in the works

League of Legends trading card game in the works

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Fans of League of Legends can enjoy the game's deep lore with an upcoming physical trading card game as developer Riot Games...
Sports
fbtw
Given fresh mandate, POC chief Tolentino vows to 'strive for greater heights'

Given fresh mandate, POC chief Tolentino vows to 'strive for greater heights'

5 hours ago
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to uphold further the Olympic motto “Faster, Higher, Stronger-Together”...
Sports
fbtw
Ajido sets SEA Age swimming record

Ajido sets SEA Age swimming record

6 hours ago
Jamesray Mishael Ajido captured the Philippines' first gold medal in record fashion on Saturday in the 46th Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with