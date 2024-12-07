Benilde's Liwag bags NCAA Season 100 MVP, DPOY awards

Benilde's Allen Liwag bags the NCAA Season 100 Most Valuable Player award Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Dec. 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Standing tall above the rest.

College of Saint Benilde’s Allen Liwag has been named the NCAA Season 100 Most Valuable Player, the league announced on Saturday, December 7.

The 6-foot-6 Liwag dominated the elimination round, averaging 14.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 steals per game, leading the Blazers to a 14-4 finish. He has a total Player Average Value (PAV) of 52.38.

Liwag was also named Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), becoming the first to win both MVP and DPOY awards in the same season since Prince Eze in Season 94.

The former Emilio Aguinaldo College General finished the season third in blocks but led the league in rebounds.

He is a key cog for the Saint Benilde squad who is facing the Mapua Cardinals in the Finals. They are currently down 0-1 in their best-of-three series.

“Noong lumipat ako sa Benilde, talagang sinabi ko sa sarili ko na gagawin ko lang lahat para sa school. And, sobrang grateful lang ako sa award na ito,” he said in a speech after grabbing the award.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat din ako kay Lord sa blessing na ito, and sa teammates ko kasi hindi ko rin ito makukuha kundi dahil sa kanila. And sila ang dahilan bakit ko nakuha yung award na ito, and yung coaches ko, grabe ang tiwala sa akin. Binabalik ko lang ang tiwala nila sa akin and sobrang nagpapasalamat din ako sa family ko, lalong lalo na kila Mama’t Papa,” he added.

Liwag also said he wants to leave it all on the floor as he tries to tow Benilde back into the finals series.

“It’s now or never na e. 'Yun na ang mindset ko. Gagawin ko na ang lahat para sa school namin, para sa Benilde. And, talagang ibubuhos ko na lahat,” Liwag said.

Coming in second in the MVP race is last season’s awardee, Mapua’s Clint Escamis, who averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for a total PAV of 41.44.

Completing the Mythical Five are Lyceum’s John Barba, San Sebastian’s Tristan Felebrico and Liwag’s teammate, Tony Ynot.

Mapua’s Chris Hubilla was also named the Rookie of the Year, with averages of 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Arellano’s Lorenz Capulong was awarded the Most Improved Player with averages of 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.