Petecio to press on with Olympic gold quest

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 9:31pm
Philippines' Nesthy Petecio celebrates her victory over France's Amina Zidani at the end of their women's 57kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 2, 2024.
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- One more Olympic stint for Nesthy Petecio?

The two-time Olympic medalist is eyeing to return to the Olympic stage in 2028, she said on Thursday.

At the sidelines of the 4th Siklab Youth Sports Awards Thursday evening at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig City, Petecio said that she wants to return to the Games after bringing home the bronze medal in this year’s Paris Olympics.

“Hindi po masabi kasi alam niyo naman pong babalik sa Olympic qualifier ang lahat, so maraming pagdaraanang butas po diyan so basta ako, gusto ko pang maglaro,” she told reporters.

“Opo, nabitin po kasi talaga ako dito sa Paris e, sobrang nabitin po ako rito so itutuloy natin ito,” she added.

The pride of Davao del Sur, who also won the Olympic silver medal in Tokyo, made history in Paris being the first Philippine boxer to win medals in back-to-back Olympics.

In four years’ time, Petecio is eyeing to win the gold medal in Los Angeles.

“Walang hinto hangga’t walang ginto. Yun tayo.”

For now, the slugger is currently enjoying her vacation and family time.

But Petecio will be back to training early next month and is aiming to compete in the world championships and the Southeast Asian Games.

“January 5 po, all aboard na po kami sa Baguio para sa training,” she said.

“Marami po kaming training abroad po, yun ang… and maraming laro po. Sabi ko kay Sir kung pwede sa mga major tournaments ako sumali kasi inaangatan ko rin yung mata ko hanggang ngayon,” she added.

Petecio was named the Sports Idol for this year’s Siklab Youth Sports Awards, “for inspiring young Filipino athletes to become future sports heroes.”

The boxer admitted that the award is “overwhelming,” but she is blessed to be chosen.

“Sobrang blessed ako talaga na ako ang napili nila. Siyempre, ang dami nilang pwedeng pagpilian, and ako ang napili nila kaya sobrang salamat po and sobrang blessed po talaga,” she stated.

“Sa lahat ng mga batang nangangarap na mag-medal sa Olympics, naniniwala ako sa inyo, alam kong kaya niyo iyan dahil napatunayan na nating mga Pilipino na kaya nating makipagsabayan sa buong mundo,” she added.

“Aabangan ko kayong lahat. Good luck sa journey ninyo, ingat lang kayo lagi and ayun, focus lang, magdasal, makinig lagi sa coaches, magtiwala lagi sa sarili niyo.”

BOXING

NESTHY PETECIO

OLYMPICS
