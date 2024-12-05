^

Sports

Shakey's Super League schools reap financial rewards

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 4:58pm
Shakey's Super League schools reap financial rewards

MANILA, Philippines — National University wasn’t the lone champion in the third Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

All 17 other teams from the UAAP and NCAA also felt like it after receiving a boatload of incentives from Shakey’s Pizza Asia Adventures Inc. (SPAVI) through the SSL bundle promos during the course on Wednesday at the Shakey’s Malate in Manila.

SSL raised a total of P13,936,050 in cash — the highest in three seasons — made possible by patrons, fans, students and families who donated P50 to their chosen schools in every SSL bundle promo purchase.

Arellano University gained the lion’s share of the harvest, receiving P1,759,358 that would be a big boost in developing its sports program as one of SSL’s visions in helping all UAAP and NCAA squads.

Jose Rizal University placed second with P912,008 with St. Benilde (P896,758), Letran (P855,908) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (P814,008) completing the Top Five in the official awarding of checks led by SPAVI general manager Oliver Sicam with CEO Dr. Philip Ella Juico and president Dr. Ian Laurel of SSL organizer Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES).

San Beda (P813,008), San Sebastian College-Recoletos (P730,458), Mapua (P724,408), Adamson (P718,908), Ateneo (P701,958), University of the Philippines (P701,908), runner-up La Salle (P651,908) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (P646,008) were also in the fray.

Completing the list of beneficiaries were University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (P657,358), National University (P652,708), University Santo Tomas (P616,808), University of the East (P536,058) and Far Eastern University (P526,758).

All 18 teams slugged it out in a tough tournament won by NU for the third straight year as La Salle and Far Eastern University finished with silver and bronze medals, respectively.

NU’s Bella Belen was named Most Valuable as SSL surpassed the P11 million and P8 million worth of incentives in the first two seasons.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

1 day ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Aurora bows out of M6 World Championship

Aurora bows out of M6 World Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
MPL Philippines Season 14 runner-up Aurora Gaming saw early elimination in the M6 World Championship after suffering...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Down goes Hong Kong Eastern.
Sports
fbtw
Suns' Durant out for at least a week due to ankle injury

Suns' Durant out for at least a week due to ankle injury

9 hours ago
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has suffered a sprained left ankle and will miss the next week of the NBA season before...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes as Ferrari vie for title

Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes as Ferrari vie for title

6 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes, the team that carried him to six world titles, this weekend as his future outfit...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'God-sent' Pastrana wills Tigresses back to UAAP finals

'God-sent' Pastrana wills Tigresses back to UAAP finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
God-given.
Sports
fbtw
Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

5 hours ago
Sumo will stage a tournament outside Japan for the first time in 20 years when the sport's top wrestlers lock horns at London's...
Sports
fbtw
Quiban fumbles late, Tabuena slips for 69s, trail by 5

Quiban fumbles late, Tabuena slips for 69s, trail by 5

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Justin Quiban let slip what could have been one of his strongest starts in an International Series event, bogeying the final...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort checks skid vs Magnolia

NorthPort checks skid vs Magnolia

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
With stifling defense and a sleek running game, NorthPort ended nearly three years of futility against Magnolia.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with