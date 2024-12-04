Philta international juniors netfest: Iglupas edges Thai foe to barge into quarterfinals

Miguel Iglupas makes a forehand return to Perawat Sukjai of Thailand in the second round of the J60 Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors Leg 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Wednesday (December 4, 2024). Iglupas won, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinal.

MANILA, Philippines — Sixth seed Filipino Miguel Iglupas of the Philippines defeated Thailand’s Puchit Sukjai, 7-5, 6-3, on Wednesday to reach the boys' singles quarterfinal in the ITF J60 Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors Leg 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The University of the Philippines freshman battled cramping in both legs in the second set to advance against No. 2 Lin Hao-Yu of Chinese Taipei, who prevailed over Jack Cooper of Hong Kong, 6-3, 6-2.

"My legs began to hurt after the first set, I'm glad that I was able to finish the match," said the 18-year-old Iglupas from Iligan City, who is playing in his final tournament in the juniors.

Like his elder sister Khim, a member of the Fed Cup team, Miguel also trains at the Philippine Tennis Academy founded by Romy Chan.

"Miguel's mindset is solid, even if he was suffering from cramps, he fought well. That's the No. 1 rule in PTA," said PTA head coach Bobbie Angelo, a SEAG medalist and Davis Cupper. "He made many winning shots, he has a very offensive forehand."

In the girls division, third seed Stefi Marithe Aludo downed Korean Choi Jeong In, 6-4, 6-3, to also secure a quarterfinal berth in the tournament supported by official ball Technifibre.

Other winners were No. 2 and first leg champion Oh Jiyun and compatriot Park Seojin of Korea, and Kannchaya Chungwatana of Thailand.

Oh clobbered Pimlaphat Lim of Thailand, 6-1, 6-2; Park whipped Sasya Sakashita of Japan, 6-2, 6-0; and Chungwatana beat Lara Rauti of Hong Kong, 6-2, 6-1.