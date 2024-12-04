^

Sports

Philta international juniors netfest: Iglupas edges Thai foe to barge into quarterfinals

Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 3:12pm
Philta international juniors netfest: Iglupas edges Thai foe to barge into quarterfinals
Miguel Iglupas makes a forehand return to Perawat Sukjai of Thailand in the second round of the J60 Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors Leg 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Wednesday (December 4, 2024). Iglupas won, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinal.
Philta photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sixth seed Filipino Miguel Iglupas of the Philippines defeated Thailand’s Puchit Sukjai, 7-5, 6-3, on Wednesday to reach the boys' singles quarterfinal in the ITF J60 Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors Leg 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The University of the Philippines freshman battled cramping in both legs in the second set to advance against No. 2  Lin Hao-Yu of Chinese Taipei, who prevailed over Jack Cooper of Hong Kong, 6-3, 6-2. 

"My legs began to hurt after the first set, I'm glad that I was able to finish the match," said the 18-year-old Iglupas from Iligan City, who is playing in his final tournament in the juniors.

Like his elder sister Khim, a member of the Fed Cup team, Miguel also trains at the Philippine Tennis Academy founded by Romy Chan.

"Miguel's mindset is solid, even if he was suffering from cramps, he fought well. That's the No. 1 rule in PTA," said PTA head coach Bobbie Angelo, a SEAG medalist and Davis Cupper. "He made many winning shots, he has a very offensive forehand."

In the girls division, third seed Stefi Marithe Aludo downed Korean Choi Jeong In, 6-4, 6-3, to also secure a quarterfinal berth in the tournament supported by official ball Technifibre.

Other winners were No. 2 and first leg champion Oh Jiyun and compatriot Park Seojin of Korea, and Kannchaya Chungwatana of Thailand. 

Oh clobbered Pimlaphat Lim of Thailand, 6-1, 6-2;  Park whipped Sasya Sakashita of Japan, 6-2, 6-0; and Chungwatana beat Lara Rauti of Hong Kong, 6-2, 6-1.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

16 hours ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

7 hours ago
Israel Vazquez, Mexico's three-time super-bantamweight world champion, has died from cancer at age 46, World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
POC vows bigger things to come

POC vows bigger things to come

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Newly-reelected POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino is renewing efforts to bring more glory to the country after milestone...
Sports
fbtw
Welcoming more rookies

Welcoming more rookies

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The recent PBA Governors Cup got the 49th season off to a rousing start with 20 rookies seeing action.
Sports
fbtw
CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

16 hours ago
The Camp John Hay Golf Club’s two teams are looking to finish off their quests to defend titles in their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with