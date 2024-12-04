^

Sports

Pampanga on verge of MPBL national crown

Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 1:52pm
Pampanga on verge of MPBL national crown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns asserted their superiority over the Quezon Huskers with a 79-60 victory on Tuesday night (early Wednesday Manila time) in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 6th Season National Finals at the Al Nasr Sports Club's Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall here.

North Division champion Pampanga, which also dominated Game 1, 88-71, moved within a win of sweeping South Division champion Quezon and becoming the league's first back-to-back national titlist.

Kurt Reyson presided over the Giant Lanterns offense with 20 points, spiked by six triples, to go with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors. 

Justine Baltazar had another MVP-like performance with 13 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks, followed by Raymond Binuya with 12 points, including three triples, four assists and two rebounds.

The Giant Lanterns go for the clincher in Game 3 on December 7 at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Asked whether the Giant Lanterns would end the best-of-five series in Game 3, Pampanga coach Gov. Dennis Pineda meekly replied "Sana (hopefully)," previously noting that a sweep at home would be most welcome.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Jhaymo Eguilos with 10 points and nine rebounds; Archie Concepcion with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one block; and Brandon Ramirez with six points plus seven rebounds.

Back-to-back triples by Reyson and Rence Alcoriza gave Pampanga its biggest spread, 63-40, with 1:58 left in the third quarter.

A couple of charities by Binuya restored that gap, 65-42, early in the fourth quarter before the Huskers clustered 11 points on an inside thrust by Ximone Sandagon, four freethrows by Al Francis Tamsi, and a drive and a triple by Judel Fuentes to push Quezon within 53-65, still 6:10 left.

Pampanga, however, kept its poise and capped the game with a one-handed jam by Baltazar and a layup by MJ Garcia.

The Huskers again misfired, sinking just 21-of-74 field goal attempts, underscored by 7-of-38 shooting from 3-point territory.

Quezon Coach Eric Gonzales got 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals from Judel Fuentes; 11 points, two rebounds and two steals from Tamsi; and nine points, 11 rebounds plus two assists from Rodel Gravera. 

MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao, elated by the warm response of the Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates, hinted of the league returning next year.

Also present during Game 2 graced by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver were MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and Executive Officer Joe Ramos.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

14 hours ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

6 hours ago
Israel Vazquez, Mexico's three-time super-bantamweight world champion, has died from cancer at age 46, World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
POC vows bigger things to come

POC vows bigger things to come

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Newly-reelected POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino is renewing efforts to bring more glory to the country after milestone...
Sports
fbtw
Welcoming more rookies

Welcoming more rookies

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The recent PBA Governors Cup got the 49th season off to a rousing start with 20 rookies seeing action.
Sports
fbtw
CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

14 hours ago
The Camp John Hay Golf Club’s two teams are looking to finish off their quests to defend titles in their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympic body to distribute $6.8 billion from 2021-24 cycle

Olympic body to distribute $6.8 billion from 2021-24 cycle

5 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee is set to distribute $6.8 billion (6.46b euros) in revenues from the 2021-24 Olympic cycle,...
Sports
fbtw
Woods has 'long way to go' after latest back surgery

Woods has 'long way to go' after latest back surgery

5 hours ago
Tiger Woods said he has a "long way to go" in his bid to compete against the world's best golfers as he continues to recover...
Sports
fbtw
Watkins, Bolick wreak Havoc

Watkins, Bolick wreak Havoc

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Bull-strong Mike Watkins imposed his will inside and Robert Bolick scored with cold efficiency.
Sports
fbtw
Chery hands PLDT first loss

Chery hands PLDT first loss

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Chery Tiggo found a way to slow down Savi Davison as it dumped PLDT, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, yesterday to get into the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with