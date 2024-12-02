'Got killed': Blazers promise fightback in Game 2 vs Cardinals

Blazers coach Charles Tiu said there was no one to blame but themselves in that 84-73 setback in the series opener of their short but sweet best-of-three title showdown.

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde vows to strike back strongly in Game 2 from a Game 1 shellacking it suffered at the hands of Mapua Sunday in the NCAA Season 100 finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Got killed by Mapua,” said Tiu moments after their first game since last playing in the finals two years ago when they lost to the Letran Knights, who won it via the full, three-game route.

Turnovers and nerves also got the better of CSB.

“Too many turnovers, probably too nervous,” said Tiu of their 23 errors that resulted in 34 Mapua points including 20 in transition.

Tiu, however, forgot to mention the one glaring mistake they committed in Game One — failure to stop reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis.

The mercurial Escamis mocked and rode roughshod over the Blazers’ plastic-thin defense and erupted for 30 points, including 22 in the first half when Mapua set the tone for the one-sided game.

But don’t count Tiu and the Blazers out though.

“We will not quit though, and look to bounce back in Game 2,” said Tiu, who pleaded to their alumni and CSB community to come and watch in Game 2 after being outnumbered in Game 1.