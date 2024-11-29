Tabuena fights through challenges to stay in contention in Qatar

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena battled long-game and putting challenges for the second straight day but relied on precise iron play again to secure a second consecutive 68, bringing him to an eight-under 136 after two rounds in the International Series Qatar on Thursday.

Despite moving from joint ninth to a tie for fourth at eight-under 136, Tabuena now trails new leader Peter Uihlein by four strokes with 36 holes to play in the $2.5-million championship.

The American rode the winds and surged ahead with a scintillating eagle-spiked 64 for a 132 total, two strokes clear of Zach Bauchou (66, 134) and three ahead of erstwhile leader Ian Snyman, who slipped to third after a 70 following an impressive 65.

Tabuena struggled off the tee, hitting only six fairways, but continued to excel with his approach shots, missing just one green in regulation. However, a 33-putt performance limited his chances to climb higher on the leaderboard.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker showcased resilience, balancing setbacks with key moments. After dominating the par-5 first hole, he endured a streak of pars before converting a birdie on No. 8.

A three-putt miscue on the 11th was offset by birdies on Nos. 13, 16 and the closing par-5 hole, capping off another four-under-par round despite challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, compatriot Justin Quiban narrowly missed the cut despite an eagle on the final hole of his second round.

Following a first-round 73, Quiban's second-round 72 was marred by setbacks, including a bogey on the 12th and a double bogey on the next. While his rally on the front nine – capped by an eagle on No. 9 — was commendable, it wasn’t enough to extend his tournament.

As the International Series heads into the weekend, Tabuena remains within striking distance of the leaders in the premier championship, which serves as a pathway to the LIV Golf League. The Asian Tour concludes its season with the IS Saudi Arabia on December 4–7 at the Riyadh Golf Club.