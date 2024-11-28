On PVLâ€™s put-of-town Matches: Player accessibility, grassroots development, sports tourism

On PVL’s put-of-town Matches: Player accessibility, grassroots development, sports tourism

MANILA, Philippines — The Hotel Van Gogh — named after the famous Dutch post-Impressionist painter — is less than a two-minute walk away from the Candon City Arena.

In fact, when the four PVL teams — Creamline Cool Smashers, Akari Chargers, PetroGazz Angels and Farmfresh Foxies — walked from the hotel to the game venue prior to their respective matches, it was rather uneventful.

Following the games, it was the complete opposite. All 4,000 paying customers — including the hundreds who could not get in — had jammed the road in search for a selfie, an autograph, or even a glimpse of their volleyball heroines.

“Security had a tough time getting the players inside,” recounted PVL President Richard Palou. “And it took some time for everyone to get inside the hotel.”

The incident, on the other hand, painted a huge picture on why volleyball has ascended as the second most popular sport in the country.

Since its founding, the PVL has taken cues from its earlier incarnation as the V-League to regularly bring its games to the provinces.

“We go for a minimum of three out-of-town matches every season,” bared Palou. “If we could have a lot more, then we would. However, we have to consider logistics and the venues in bringing the PVL to the fans all over the country. And of course, we have to make sure that this is sustainable for local promoters.”

Candon, located in Ilocos Sur, is the latest of the PVL on Tour that has taken the volleybelles from Metro Manila to Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, and Cagayan de Oro. The Candon City Arena has become a recent fixture in the league’s calendar due to its incredible facilities that are better than even some venues in the National Capital Region.

“Hosting the PVL games for a second time is an honor for our city,” gushed Candon Vice Mayor Kit Singson. “It showcases our love for sports but also our commitment to youth development.”

“With the 7,281-strong people in attendance, I can honestly say that volleyball is more than a sport — it brings communities together.”

Candon native Johnmark Colisteng agreed with the PVL games coming to their city as a stimulant for grassroots sports growth: “Aside from these games making the sport and its players more accessible for those who are unable to go to Manila, it greatly helps those aspiring to be volleyball players. Their presence in our provinces allows us to dream bigger. It helps grow volleyball’s popularity and fan base outside the major cities as well as on the grassroots level.”

“Next time, dito sana sa Laoag Centennial Arena,” enthused Ena Carla on the PVL’s Facebook page. Laoag is a three-hour drive away.

“Sana dito naman sa San Jose, Occidental Mindoro,” Mimi Valero asked on social media.

Vaneza Galang requested for the games to come to Isabela, which is an eight-hour drive from Ilocos Sur.

“Sana sa Cebu naman,” asked MT Marababol.

And MT’s wish will soon be granted as the PVL will make its first ever trip to the Queen City of the South this coming December 7.

“We are always trying to bring the PVL to new areas,” bared Palou. “We are currently studying proposals from Davao and other Mindanao venues. But yes, that is the plan and goal — to take the PVL and its 12 teams and matches to as many fans all over the country. It is our way of helping with sports tourism.”

“At the end of the day, this is for the fans who have ensured the success of the league.”