Red Warriors, Falcons battle for last UAAP semis berth in KO game

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 5:09pm
University of the East's Precious Momowei is being hounded by Adamson defenders during their game last Wednesday, October 30.
Game Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

6:30 p.m. - Adamson vs UE 

MANILA, Philippines — Win or go home. 

That will be the name of the game as the University of the East and Adamson dispute the last Final Four seat in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Action erupts at 6:30 p.m. in a knockout setto for the lone men’s game after the two-round eliminations with the survivor gaining a shot against No. 1 and reigning champion La Salle in the semifinals this weekend. 

UE, once the hottest team in the league, wasted five chances to get into the Final Four with losses one after another as the stars aligned for Adamson in the nick of time to make the playoff duel possible. 

Both were tied with similar 6-8 records, thanks to the Falcons’ 69-55 win over also-ran Ateneo and the Warriors’ 77-67 defeat to the second-seeded UP to end the elims. 

So now, the momentum is on Adamson and it’s out to pounce on it to the fullest, while UE is still reeling from a costly five-game losing skid. 

On top of that, the Falcons are enjoying a knockout experience in their third straight playoff match after ousting La Salle in 2022 and losing to Ateneo last year. 

“Well, we’re willing to go through that every year if that’s our shot to make it to the Final Four,” said coach Nash Racela as Adamson still sports a pretty chance despite being in transition phase after the graduation of King Falcon Jerom Lastimosa. 

“We’re just thankful and really grateful that the Lord blessed us with the win. The players deserve it because we still have a chance. It’s something we preach to them. As long as you do your part, you will get rewarded.”

UE, for its part, is starving to find an answer to its sudden struggle after an impressive 6-3 start marked by a stunning victory over La Salle. 

And for coach Jack Santiago, this is the perfect timing to do that at last with their bid to enter the Final Four for the first time in 14 years up for grabs. 

“I still believe we can make it to the Final Four,” he beamed. 

Meanwhile, host and last season’s runner-up UP is already sealed to a Final Four duel against No. 3 seed University of Santo Tomas, which snapped a five-year drought with a 7-7 slate. 

Like La Salle against either UE or Adamson, UP will enjoy a a win-once bonus for an inside track to a finals return for the fourth straight season.

ADAMSON

FALCONS

RED WARRIORS

UAAP

UE
