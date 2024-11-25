Thitikul triumphs at CME Group Tour, banks $5M windfall; Saso ends up 49th

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand poses with the trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship 2024 at the Tiburon Golf Club on November 24, 2024 in Naples, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Atthaya Thitikul showcased nerves of steel in an electrifying battle against Angel Yin to claim the prestigious CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

The Thai sensation not only lifted the coveted trophy but also secured one of the largest payouts in women’s sports — $4 million. She later added another $1 million by claiming the 2024 Aon Risk Reward Challenge title, bringing her season-ending haul to an astounding $5 million.

This single-week earning dwarfs the career totals of many players in the sport.

Tied with Yin after 54 holes at Tiburon Golf Club, Thitikul, 21, surged ahead with an early string of birdies, only to be reeled back by Yin’s resilient comeback. However, the young star displayed remarkable composure and skill in the final stretch, erasing a two-shot deficit in dramatic fashion to claim victory.

After falling behind on the par-3 16th on Yin’s clutch birdie, Thitikul refused to bow to the mounting pressure. At the par-5 17th, she reached the green in two and calmly drained an eagle putt to tie as Yin settled for par.

Heading into the decisive 18th, both players found the fairway off the tee. Thitikul’s approach shot, however, landed just five feet from the pin, putting her in prime position.

Yin, from further out, saw her birdie attempt graze the hole, tapping in for par. Seizing the moment, Thitikul stepped up and confidently sank her birdie putt, clinching the championship with a final-round 65 and a 21-under total of 265.

Yin finished with a 266 after a 66.

“I don’t know what happened on 17 and 18. I really had to make a birdie on 17 to give me a chance, but finishing with an eagle — it’s more than I could’ve asked for. All the hard work has paid off.”

Reigning Olympic gold medal champion Lydia Ko placed third with a 271 after a blistering 63.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso, who pocketed $2.4 million in her US Women’s Open triumph last June, also eagled the 17th at Tiburon to finish with a 69. She ended tied for 49th at 286.

Despite her major success earlier in the year, the ICTSI-backed Saso’s momentum waned, with six missed cuts and a T4 finish at the Kroger Queen City Championship as her best effort in her last 13 starts.