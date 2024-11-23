Falcons live on, thwart Blue Eagles to force playoff for last semis slot

Royce Mantua (13) backpedals on defense in their clash against the Ateneo Blue Eagles Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

MANILA, Philippines -- Still alive.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons forced a playoff for the fourth and final seed in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament after pulling away against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 69-55, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Adamson ended the elimination round with a 6-8 win-loss record, the same slate with the University of the East Red Warriors. The two squads will battle it out for the fourth spot, with the winner earning the right to face La Salle in the semifinals.

Royce Mantua finished with 14 points and two steals before fouling out. Manu Anabo added 13 markers built on three 3-pointers.

Adamson was leading by just five, 51-46, heading into the fourth quarter after a 5-0 mini-run by Ateneo thanks to Jared Bahay and Sean Quitevis.

The Soaring Falcons, though, unleashed a 7-0 blitz to start the blitz as Ced Manzano, Anabo and Mantua teamed up to grab a 58-46 lead.

Andrew Bongo snapped the streak with a 3-pointer, but back-to-back triples by Joshua Yerro and Anabo pushed the deficit to 15, 64-49.

Adamson, then, rode the momentum to the finish line, as the Blue Eagles failed to cut the deficit to single digits.

Matty Erolon chipped in 11 for the San Marcelino-based squad, while AJ Fransman added eight.

Bahay finished his rookie year with 14 points in 20 minutes of play. Ian Espinosa and graduating forward Chris Koon and added 10 apiece, while team captain Sean Quitevis had two in his final collegiate game.

Ateneo finished the season with a 4-10 card, the worst finish under head coach Tab Baldwin. The Blue Eagles missed the Final Four bus for the first time since 2013.